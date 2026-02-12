Experts offer safety tips as insurance data reveals when motorists face greatest risks
Dubai: Every year during Ramadan, hundreds of road accidents and dozens of fatalities in the UAE cast a shadow over what should be a time of reflection and togetherness with loved ones. As families gather and traffic swells across the country, the roads present unique challenges that demand heightened awareness from all road users.
New data revealed on Thursday reveals exactly when drivers face the greatest risk during the holy month.
Working with RoadSafetyUAE, Al Wathba Insurance analysed 2,771 motor insurance claims from last year's Ramadan period (March 1-29, 2025) to identify patterns that could help save lives this year.
The analysis showed that the hours between noon and 6pm see the highest number of accidents, accounting for 43% of all claims.
The riskiest two-hour window falls between 2pm and 4pm, when 17% of accidents occur.
Post-Iftar hours from 6pm to midnight see another spike, with 28% of incidents.
The data also reveals that Mondays and Thursdays are the most dangerous days, each accounting for 17% of weekly accidents. Sundays proved safest, with just nine per cent of incidents.
Drivers aged 36-40 emerged as the highest-risk group, involved in 24% of accidents.
The data showed that in 65% of cases, a third party was at fault, while own-fault accidents accounted for just 35% of claims, underscoring the importance of staying alert to other drivers' actions.
“We collect significant amounts of claims data which we thoroughly analyse, and we want to share the key findings for the good of the people and society in the UAE. The Ramadan period poses a specific challenge to UAE road users, and we want to contribute from our side to keep everyone safe on the roads,” said Muralikrishnan Raman, chief financial officer at Al Wathba Insurance.
Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of RoadSafetyUAE, highlighted the importance of defensive driving during this period. “UAE motorists need to be especially careful with regards to the behaviour of other drivers in Ramadan, as in more than 65% of accidents a third party is at fault," he said
Experts point to Ramadan-specific lifestyle factors that affect driver safety. Fasting can lead to dehydration and low blood sugar, which impair attentiveness, concentration, vision and reaction times. Irregular meal timings and altered sleep patterns add fatigue, exhaustion, impatience and distraction to the mix, factors reflected in the morning accident peaks.
Road safety experts recommend several precautions for all traffic participants during Ramadan:
Be aware of your own potential limitations and watch out for others who may be experiencing similar effects. Expect the unexpected and drive defensively at all times.
Plan for delays and add time buffers to your journeys. Always wear seat belts. Ramadan offers a perfect opportunity to make this a lifelong habit.
Keep sufficient distance from other vehicles and avoid tailgating. Leave early to eliminate the need for rushing or speeding. Remember: arriving a few minutes late is acceptable, and people will understand.
Try to stay off roads at sundown if possible. Use your lights during dusk before Iftar and pull over immediately if you become drowsy.
Even those not observing the fast need to exercise extra caution. Be considerate and generous towards other road users who may be fasting but remember that all traffic participants, fasting and non-fasting alike, must be extra careful during Ramadan.
Vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists, e-scooter riders and motorcyclists should watch out for potentially irrational behaviour from others.
Apply the same defensive approach as fasting drivers and be especially vigilant during peak accident times in morning rush hours and around noon to early afternoon.
Where possible, consider using public transport or taxis as an alternative to driving, particularly during high-risk periods.