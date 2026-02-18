Ramadan 2026 UAE traffic guide: Peak hours, key roads and how to beat the congestion

Here's everything you need to know about navigating UAE roads during the Holy Month
Dubai: Today, the UAE marks the first day of Ramadan after the official moon-sighting committee confirmed the holy month will begin on Wednesday, February 18. The arrival of Ramadan brings one of the most significant shifts in daily traffic patterns seen all year. For the next 30 days, roads across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and beyond will move to a very different rhythm shaped by pre-dawn Suhoor meals, shortened working hours, the Iftar break, and the mass movement of millions of residents adjusting their routines for the Holy Month.
Whether you commute daily on Sheikh Zayed Road or navigate the narrow streets of Deira, understanding when and where congestion peaks during Ramadan can save you hours behind the wheel.
To understand Ramadan traffic, you first have to understand what changes about daily life. Working hours are reduced by two hours across most government and private sector entities, compressing the morning rush into a narrower window. Fasting residents conserve energy during the day, which means many journeys that would normally happen throughout the afternoon are delayed until after Iftar. Then, in the space of roughly 30 minutes either side of sunset which in late February and March falls around 6:15–6:30 pm almost the entire country appears to be on the move simultaneously.
Google's historical mobility data for the UAE during Ramadan reveals a consistent pattern year after year: road usage between 5:45 pm and 7:00 pm spikes to levels that rival, and in many cases exceed, the peak rush hours of any other month. Meanwhile, morning rush traffic, though still significant, is typically lighter than non-Ramadan periods due to the reduced working hours and the fact that many fasting residents leave for work slightly later and drive more slowly and cautiously.
The data also shows a notable secondary surge after 9:00 pm, when families head out for Taraweeh prayers, late-night dining, and Ramadan Night Markets, keeping roads busier than usual well past midnight.
During Ramadan, the morning rush in the UAE typically runs from around 8:30 am to 10:30 am, roughly an hour later than the standard non-Ramadan peak of 7:30–9:00 am. This shift is a direct consequence of reduced working hours, with many offices and government departments starting at 9:00 am instead of 8:00 am.
However, "calmer" is relative. Major arterial roads still experience significant congestion, and the compressed timeframe means that traffic that would ordinarily spread over two hours is squeezed into one. Google Maps traffic data historically shows the Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) corridor between Jebel Ali and the Dubai World Trade Centre as the single most congested stretch in the UAE during Ramadan mornings, with average speeds dropping to 20–30 km/h between interchanges.
If you use Google Maps or Waze during the morning window, both apps will likely flag the E11 as red or dark orange across multiple sections, particularly around the interchanges at Mall of the Emirates, Safa Park, and the Business Bay area.
In Abu Dhabi, the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street (E10/Airport Road) and the Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street (formerly Defence Road) are the primary morning bottlenecks, with congestion building from the Musaffah direction toward the city centre and from Khalifa City toward the airport interchange.
In Sharjah, which feeds a massive volume of commuter traffic into Dubai every morning, the E311 (Emirates Road) and the E11 (Al Wahda Road) are consistently highlighted in red on both Google Maps and Waze from around 8:00 AM onward. The Sharjah-Dubai border area at Al Nahda and the Mirdif entry points remain perennial chokepoints throughout the month.
If there is one period during Ramadan that every driver in the UAE should plan around, it is the 45 minutes before Iftar, the breaking of the fast at sunset. Historical data from both Google and Waze shows this window as consistently producing the worst congestion and the highest rate of traffic incidents recorded during the entire month.
In 2026, Iftar times will range from approximately 6:10 pm in mid-February to 6:40 pm by mid-March, shifting slightly later each day. In the 30 to 45 minutes before these times, roads across the country experience what can only be described as a controlled chaos. Residents rush home for Iftar with family, restaurants fill rapidly, and delivery vehicles compete for space on already-clogged streets. Waze data has historically recorded speeds on key Dubai highways dropping to near-standstill levels in this window, with some stretches of Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road recording average travel times two to three times longer than normal.
Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) becomes almost unusable in both directions between approximately 5:30 pm and 7:15pm. Northbound traffic heading toward Downtown Dubai and the Marina crawls through every interchange from Jebel Ali to the DIFC. Southbound, drivers heading toward Jebel Ali and Dubai South face similar delays.
Alternate routes: Waze and Google Maps consistently recommend Al Khail Road (E44) as the primary alternative to E11 during Iftar peak. Running parallel to Sheikh Zayed Road through the heart of Dubai, Al Khail Road provides access to Business Bay, Al Quoz, and the southern suburbs with significantly less congestion, though it too becomes heavy closer to Iftar. For those heading to or from Dubai Marina and JBR, the Hessa Street (D61) connector and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) via Barsha Heights offer viable diversions.
Al Khail Road (E44) itself, while an excellent alternative to E11 for most of the day, becomes congested during Iftar peak around the Dubai Hills Mall interchange and the Business Bay interchange. At these points, Waze users should consider exiting earlier and using Al Asayel Street or Al Meydan Road to reach central Dubai.
Umm Suqeim Road (D63) and Al Wasl Road (D92) are popular local diversions through Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim, but during Iftar they too fill quickly as residents navigate to family homes and restaurants. Latimer Road and the internal Jumeirah road network can become gridlocked with delivery and residential traffic.
Al Ittihad Road (E11 through Sharjah and Deira), one of the UAE's oldest and most used highways, is severely affected during Iftar, particularly the section between the Clock Tower Roundabout in Deira and the Sharjah border. Google Maps historically shows this corridor turning deep red as early as 5:00 PM, more than an hour before Iftar.
Alternate routes: The E311 (Emirates Road) is the recommended diversion for Sharjah-Dubai commuters, connecting Sharjah to Dubai via Mirdif and Dubai Silicon Oasis. While longer in distance, journey times are frequently shorter during the Iftar peak. Waze users can also benefit from the E611 (Al Reem Highway), which bypasses much of the congestion around Deira and runs through Ras Al Khor before connecting to Al Khail Road and Downtown Dubai.
Salah Al Din Road and Al Maktoum Road in Deira and Bur Dubai are local roads that carry enormous volumes of traffic during Iftar as residents living in older residential areas attempt to reach home. Al Rebat Street and Abu Baker Al Siddique Road are often flagged on Waze as alternate corridors but suffer from the same residential traffic spikes.
In Abu Dhabi, the Sheikh Zayed Bridge and Maqta Bridge connecting Abu Dhabi Island to the mainland are notorious Iftar bottlenecks. The Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street through the city centre also seizes up as residents converge on mosques, homes, and restaurants.
Alternate routes: The Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E20) and the Musaffah Bridge corridor offer alternative access to the island. For those on the island itself, Corniche Road and Hamdan Street (E10) experience less congestion than the main Sheikh Zayed Street during the Iftar peak, as locals opt for faster arterials.
Once Iftar is over and families have broken their fast, a second surge builds on UAE roads from approximately 8:30 pm onward. This is when the UAE comes alive in a distinctly Ramadan way. Shopping malls, souks, Ramadan Night Markets, and restaurants fill up as families head out for the evening. The volume of traffic during this period is typically lighter than the pre-Iftar rush but still significantly heavier than equivalent post-8:00 pm traffic in non-Ramadan months.
Google's historical data shows Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, and City Centre Mirdif all generating substantial approach-road congestion between 9:00 pm and 11:00 pm during Ramadan. The Financial Centre Road (D71) around Dubai Mall and the Al Sufouh Road (D94) around Mall of the Emirates are both consistently highlighted on Google Maps during this period.
The Taraweeh prayers at mosques across the country also add a significant pulse of traffic at around 9 pm and again at approximately 10:30–11:00 pm as worshippers leave. Roads near large mosques including the Jumeirah Mosque area, the Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque on Al Safa, and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi experience localised but intense congestion at these times. Waze users frequently report sharp slowdowns on Al Wasl Road, Al Mina Road, and the Sheikh Rashid Road area during post-Taraweeh periods.
While most discussions of Ramadan traffic focus on Iftar, the pre-dawn Suhoor period creates its own traffic pattern that is easy to overlook. Between 2:30 am and 4:30 am, roads around major 24-hour restaurants, drive-throughs, and late-night eateries see a notable spike in activity. Areas like Al Dhiyafah Road in Satwa, the Karama restaurant district, Al Barsha, and Jumeirah Beach Road all see elevated traffic as residents make late Suhoor runs.
This is not typically a congestion issue in the traditional sense, but it does mean that roads which are normally empty at 3:00 am carry surprising volumes of traffic during Ramadan something to be aware of if you are travelling or working late-night shifts.
Both Google Maps and Waze are essential tools for navigating UAE roads during Ramadan, but they are most powerful when used proactively rather than reactively.
Google Maps has integrated historical traffic patterns that factor in time-specific congestion data. When you enter a route during Ramadan, make sure to tap 'Leave at' or 'Depart at' and input your actual planned departure time. Google will use its historical data for that specific time and day to give you a predicted journey time and in many cases, it will suggest departing 20–30 minutes earlier or later to avoid the worst congestion. Google's 'Live traffic' layer is also particularly useful during the Iftar window; simply zoom into your intended route and look for the colour-coded overlays to identify red and dark orange sections before you leave.
Waze has a strong community-reporting culture that makes it especially valuable during Ramadan. UAE-based Waze users actively report accidents, police speed checks, road closures, and sudden congestion buildups in real time. During the Iftar rush, Waze's re-routing algorithm which recalculates every few seconds based on live data often identifies alternative routes several minutes before Google Maps does, because it draws on crowd-sourced incident reports rather than relying solely on sensor data. The Waze 'Avoid highways' setting can also be valuable during Ramadan if you are travelling shorter distances within Dubai and prefer faster surface-road alternatives to congested highways.
The single most effective strategy for avoiding peak Ramadan congestion is to time your Iftar journey correctly. If you can plan to either be home by 5:15 pm well before the pre-Iftar rush builds or to delay your journey until 7:30 pm, after the peak has subsided, you will avoid the worst of the congestion almost entirely. Historical Google data shows that roads typically clear significantly within 45–60 minutes after Iftar, as drivers arrive home or at restaurants and settle in.
For the morning commute, leaving before 8:00 am places you ahead of the main Ramadan morning rush, which typically peaks between 9:00 and 10:30 am. Equally, if your working hours allow, leaving the office before 4:30 pm or after 7:30 pm will reduce your exposure to Iftar traffic.
If you are driving on the E311 (Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road) between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, be aware that this road experiences its own distinct Ramadan peaks around 5:30–7:00 pm, particularly around the interchanges at Dubai Investments Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and the Nad Al Sheba area. The E66 (Al Ain Road) is a viable but longer alternative for those travelling between Abu Dhabi and Dubai who wish to bypass the heaviest E311 sections.
Carpooling is another strategy that gains traction during Ramadan. With reduced working hours and many residents sharing commute windows, organising a carpool with colleagues reduces the number of vehicles on the road. Also, the Dubai Metro and Abu Dhabi's bus network both run extended hours during Ramadan and offer a congestion-proof alternative for those who can access stations near their home and destination. The Red Line and Green Line of the Dubai Metro in particular can save significant time during the Iftar peak for those commuting between Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Deira, and the Airport.
The peak congestion periods based on historical Google and Waze data:
Morning Rush: 8:30 am – 10:30 am (Dubai, Sharjah), 9:00 am – 10:30 am (Abu Dhabi)
Pre-Iftar and Iftar Rush: 5:00 pm – 7:15 pm (the single worst window of the entire day; plan around this or avoid driving entirely)
Post-Taraweeh surge: 9:00 pm – 11:30 pm (lighter than Iftar rush but notably busier than normal)
Pre-Suhoor Run: 2:30 am – 4:30 am (localised around restaurant and food-hub areas)
Ramadan is a time of patience, reflection, and community values that extend to the road. UAE authorities including the Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Abu Dhabi Police consistently remind drivers during Ramadan to allow extra travel time, avoid tailgating, and exercise particular care during the Iftar window when fasting drivers may be fatigued, distracted, or rushing.