Ramadan 2026 UAE traffic guide: Peak hours, key roads and how to beat the congestion

Google Maps has integrated historical traffic patterns that factor in time-specific congestion data. When you enter a route during Ramadan, make sure to tap 'Leave at' or 'Depart at' and input your actual planned departure time. Google will use its historical data for that specific time and day to give you a predicted journey time and in many cases, it will suggest departing 20–30 minutes earlier or later to avoid the worst congestion. Google's 'Live traffic' layer is also particularly useful during the Iftar window; simply zoom into your intended route and look for the colour-coded overlays to identify red and dark orange sections before you leave.