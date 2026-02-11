Ramadan 2026 in UAE: Key changes in work, school, and parking timings

Here's your comprehensive guide to all the essential timing changes for Ramadan 2026
Dubai: As the holy month of Ramadan just a few days away, the UAE is preparing for significant timing adjustments across various sectors. Based on astronomical predictions and official guidelines, here's your comprehensive guide to all the essential timing changes for Ramadan 2026.
Ramadan 2026 is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19, 2026, according to Dubai's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD). However, the official start date will be confirmed based on the traditional sighting of the crescent moon. Early astronomical predictions suggest the holy month could commence between February 17-19, 2026.
Under Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022, all private sector employees will receive a mandatory two-hour reduction in daily working hours during Ramadan. This applies to both Muslim and non-Muslim employees regulated by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), regardless of job role or seniority. Employers may organise shifts and remote work arrangements as needed.
Monday to Thursday: 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
Remote work on Fridays is often permitted for government employees, depending on operational requirements.
The Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has issued the following guidelines for private schools:
• Maximum school day: 5 hours
• Fasting students: Exempt from physical education classes
• Friday schedule: Schools must end no later than 11:30 AM to allow students and staff to attend Friday prayers at 12:45 PM
Note: Parents are advised to check directly with their child's school for exact timings.
Dubai's Salik toll system adjusts its variable rates during Ramadan to reflect shorter working hours and changed travel patterns:
Time Rate
9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Peak) Dh 6
7:00 AM to 9:00 AM & 5:00 PM to 2:00 AM (Low Peak) Dh 4
2:00 AM to 7:00 AM (Off-Peak) Free
Time Rate
9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Peak) Dh 4
7:00 AM to 9:00 AM & 5:00 PM to 2:00 AM (Low Peak) Dh 4
2:00 AM to 7:00 AM (Off-Peak) Free
Parkin, Dubai's largest public parking operator, adjusts parking hours during Ramadan. Based on previous years:
Adjusted paid parking hours: 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Free parking during iftar: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Peak hour rate: Dh 6 (since April 2025 with variable parking rates)
Important: Multi-storey parking buildings remain payable 24/7 throughout Ramadan.
Global Village Season 30 will operate as an evening destination during Ramadan, featuring cultural entertainment and Ramadan-themed programs.
Days Timings
Sunday to Wednesday 5:00 PM to 1:00 AM
Thursday to Saturday 5:00 PM to 2:00 AM
• Multaqa Global Village: Complimentary tent-style seating area with traditional majlis ambiance
• Live entertainment: Orchestra shows, Oud, Nay, Harp, Violin performances, and traditional Tannoura shows
• Al Mandoos Live Game Show: 9:30 PM across three consecutive weekends, starting February 20
• Special Drone Show: Friday, February 20 at 9:30 PM to mark the start of Ramadan
Dubai's shopping malls will extend their operating hours during Ramadan to accommodate post-iftar shopping and dining. Based on Ramadan 2025 schedules:
Mall Expected timings
City Centre Mirdif & Deira 10:00 AM – 1:00 AM (Restaurants until 2:00 AM)
The Beach at JBR 10:00 AM – 1:00 AM
Dubai Festival City Mall Until 12:00 AM (Restaurants until 1:00 AM)
City Walk Until 12:00 AM (Restaurants until 1:00 AM)
Other major malls Typically until 12:00 AM or later on weekends
Note: Exact hours may vary. Visitors are advised to check individual mall websites for confirmed timings closer to Ramadan.
Cinemas across Dubai will adjust their schedules to align with Ramadan hours:
Opening time: Around 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Post-iftar showtimes: Extended to 1:00 AM or later
Late-night screenings: Some venues showing films until 2:00 AM – 3:00 AM
Major cinema chains including VOX Cinemas, Reel Cinemas, and Roxy Cinemas are expected to follow similar adjusted schedules.
1. Official confirmation: The exact start date of Ramadan 2026 depends on the sighting of the crescent moon.
2. Verify timings: Check with individual schools, malls, and venues for confirmed schedules.
3. Working hours apply to all: The two-hour reduction in private sector working hours applies to both Muslim and non-Muslim employees.
4. Plan ahead: Allow extra time for travel during peak hours and take advantage of free parking during iftar hours.
Stay updated with gulfnews.com as Ramadan approaches for the latest information and any last-minute changes to these timings.