Ramadan in Dubai: Free Salik during these hours

Know your toll rates; they are changing during the holy month
Salik has announced amended toll timings for the month of Ramadan on its social media channels.
Dubai’s road toll system will be levying the following tariffs across the holy month:
From Mon to Sat, the toll will be set at Dh6.
On these days, the toll will dip to Dh4 between 7am and 9am and between 5pm and 2am. And between 2am and 7am, the roads will remain toll free.
On Sundays (excluding public holidays and special occasions), Salik explained on X, a flat toll rate of Dh4 will apply throughout the day, except between 2am and 7am, when the roads shall be toll free.
During other weeks too variable toll rates apply. These are:
6am-10am and 4pm-8pm:Dh6.
10am-4pm and 8am-1am: Dh4
1am-6am: Free.
For the most comfortable travel, take these changes into account before setting off on a road run.
It begins with your Salik tag. Once you've bought and activated it, stick it to your windshield.
Each time you drive through a toll gate, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology detects your vehicle and scans the tag. The fee is then automatically deducted from your prepaid toll account.