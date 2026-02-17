GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Ramadan in Dubai: Free Salik during these hours

Know your toll rates; they are changing during the holy month

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ramadan in Dubai: Free Salik during these hours
Supplied

Salik has announced amended toll timings for the month of Ramadan on its social media channels.

Dubai’s road toll system will be levying the following tariffs across the holy month:

From Mon to Sat, the toll will be set at Dh6.

On these days, the toll will dip to Dh4 between 7am and 9am and between 5pm and 2am. And between 2am and 7am, the roads will remain toll free.

On Sundays (excluding public holidays and special occasions), Salik explained on X, a flat toll rate of Dh4 will apply throughout the day, except between 2am and 7am, when the roads shall be toll free.

During other weeks too variable toll rates apply. These are:

6am-10am and 4pm-8pm:Dh6.

10am-4pm and 8am-1am: Dh4

1am-6am: Free.

For the most comfortable travel, take these changes into account before setting off on a road run.

Wondering how Salik actually works?

It begins with your Salik tag. Once you've bought and activated it, stick it to your windshield.

Each time you drive through a toll gate, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology detects your vehicle and scans the tag. The fee is then automatically deducted from your prepaid toll account.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Motorists pay less outside 9am–5pm peak window.

Ramadan: Dubai cuts Salik toll fees outside peak hours

1m read
Ramadan explained: 30 essential terms you should know

Ramadan explained: 30 essential terms you should know

3m read
Why this penguin chose to cross Dubai's Salik?

Why this penguin chose to cross Dubai's Salik?

1m read
Complete guide to Ramadan dos and don’ts in Dubai

Complete guide to Ramadan dos and don’ts in Dubai

4m read