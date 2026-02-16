Planning to travel? Dubai reveals new Ramadan parking, Metro timings

RTA adjusts transport services to match fasting-month travel patterns
Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced revised working hours for its services during the holy month of Ramadan, covering customer happiness centres, paid parking zones, public transport, marine services and vehicle testing facilities.
The authority said the changes aim to provide flexible and convenient services while accommodating altered travel patterns and working schedules during the fasting month.
Customer happiness centres in Deira, Al Twar, Al Manara and Al Kifaf will operate from Monday to Thursday between 9am and 5pm, and on Fridays from 9am to midday.
The Al Barsha centre will open from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm, while the Umm Ramool centre will remain open around the clock.
Service provider centres, including Tasjeel and other registration and technical inspection facilities across the emirate, will follow split shifts.
Most locations will operate morning hours from 8am to 4pm, with evening services resuming from 8pm until midnight.
On Fridays, morning hours will run from 8am to midday, followed by evening sessions from either 4pm or 8pm, depending on the centre.
The authority noted that between 4pm and 8pm at selected centres, only technical inspection services will be available without vehicle registration.
Several inspection facilities, including those in Al Awir, Nad Al Hamar, Al Jaddaf and Motor City, will also offer evening services to accommodate demand during Ramadan. Some centres will additionally provide limited inspection-only services on Sundays.
Public parking fees will apply from Monday to Saturday in two periods: from 8am to 6pm and from 8pm to midnight. Multi-storey parking buildings will continue to operate 24 hours a day.
Dubai Metro services on both the Red and Green lines will run from Monday to Thursday between 5am and midnight, with extended hours on Fridays until 1am the following day.
On Saturdays, services will run from 5am to midnight, while Sunday operations will begin at 8am and continue until midnight.
Dubai Tram will operate from Monday to Saturday between 6am and 1am the following day, and on Sundays from 9am to 1am.
The authority said passengers can check updated bus schedules through the S'hail app, while marine transport timings will be available on the RTA website.