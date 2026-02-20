Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman extend park hours for Ramadan nights

Late-night access and revised parking rules introduced for Ramadan 2026
Dubai: Public parks, recreational facilities and paid parking systems across Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman have adopted updated operating hours for Ramadan 2026, as authorities adjust services to better suit evening activities and the rhythms of iftar and suhoor.
Municipalities said the revised schedules are designed to improve public access during the holy month, when families and communities tend to gather outdoors after sunset. The changes also aim to support Ramadan events, tourism and community engagement across the three emirates.
In Dubai, the municipality has introduced flexible opening hours across its major parks and attractions. Zabeel Park, Creek Park and Mushrif National Park will remain open daily from 8am until midnight, while Safa Park will operate from midday until 10pm. Al Mamzar Beach Park will welcome visitors from 8am to 11pm, and Mushrif Hub will extend its hours from 6:30am to midnight, according to Emarat Al Youm.
Residential parks and public squares will stay open from 8am until 1am, offering extended evening access. The Quranic Park will operate its cave and glass house attractions from 1pm to 9pm, while the wider park will remain open from 9am until midnight. Dubai Frame will welcome visitors between 10am and 7pm during Ramadan.
Lake parks across the city, including Al Warqa, Al Nahda, Al Khawaneej, Al Barsha and Ghadeer Al Tair, will remain open from 8am until 2am, reflecting increased demand for late-night outdoor spaces during the month.
In Sharjah, the municipality has introduced split operating hours for key parks such as Sharjah National Park and Al Rolla Park, which will open from 7:30am to 1pm and then from 4pm until 1am. All other public parks in the emirate will welcome visitors daily from 4pm until 1am.
Parking regulations in Sharjah will apply from Saturday to Thursday between 8am and midnight, while parking will remain free on Fridays except in designated smart parking zones and areas with 24-hour fees.
In Ajman, the Municipality and Planning Department has also extended public park hours, with all parks open from 4pm until 1am. Paid parking will operate in two shifts from Saturday to Thursday: the first from 9am to 1pm and the second from 8pm until midnight. Parking will be free between 1pm and 8pm, as well as on Fridays and public holidays.