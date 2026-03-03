GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Sharjah announces reopening date for Muwaileh Commercial Park

Muwaileh Park set to welcome visitors after essential upgrades

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sharjah announces reopening date for Muwaileh Commercial Park
Supplied. Picture used for illustrative purposes.

Dubai: Sharjah City Municipality has announced that Muwaileh Commercial Park will reopen starting March 12, 2026.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, March 3, through the municipality’s official social media channels.

In February, the municipality had confirmed that the public park would be temporarily closed from February 24 to allow for maintenance of its green areas. In a notice shared at the time, officials said the closure was necessary to enable teams to complete landscaping and general upkeep works. The park remained closed during this period to facilitate the improvements.

The reopening comes as part of broader efforts to enhance public spaces across the emirate. In 2025, His Highness Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, announced a series of initiatives aimed at modernising older neighbourhoods, improving infrastructure and expanding public green spaces across the city.

Under these plans, Sharjah Municipality is overseeing the renewal of older districts. The works include repaving roads, upgrading sewage networks, planting trees, developing family parks and organising neglected or abandoned properties.

Upgrades have already been completed in Al Ghuwaifat, Al Yarmouk’s Independence Square and Imam Al Nawawi Mosque. Work is currently under way in Al Qadisiyah and is set to continue in Al Jazzat as part of the ongoing improvement programme.

Related Topics:
Sharjah

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sharjah Municipality announces temporary park closure

Sharjah Municipality announces temporary park closure

1m read
Updated timings in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman support iftar, suhoor plans.

Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman extend park hours for Ramadan

2m read
City Buzz: Your guide to UAE's best events

City Buzz: Your guide to UAE's best events

6m read
Ramadan decorations in Dubai

Ramadan weekend: 5 things to do in Dubai and Sharjah

4m read