Sharjah announces reopening date for Muwaileh Commercial Park

Muwaileh Park set to welcome visitors after essential upgrades
Dubai: Sharjah City Municipality has announced that Muwaileh Commercial Park will reopen starting March 12, 2026.
The announcement was made on Tuesday, March 3, through the municipality’s official social media channels.
In February, the municipality had confirmed that the public park would be temporarily closed from February 24 to allow for maintenance of its green areas. In a notice shared at the time, officials said the closure was necessary to enable teams to complete landscaping and general upkeep works. The park remained closed during this period to facilitate the improvements.
The reopening comes as part of broader efforts to enhance public spaces across the emirate. In 2025, His Highness Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, announced a series of initiatives aimed at modernising older neighbourhoods, improving infrastructure and expanding public green spaces across the city.
Under these plans, Sharjah Municipality is overseeing the renewal of older districts. The works include repaving roads, upgrading sewage networks, planting trees, developing family parks and organising neglected or abandoned properties.
Upgrades have already been completed in Al Ghuwaifat, Al Yarmouk’s Independence Square and Imam Al Nawawi Mosque. Work is currently under way in Al Qadisiyah and is set to continue in Al Jazzat as part of the ongoing improvement programme.