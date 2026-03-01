GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah warns against fake videos circulating on social media

It urged the public and media outlets to exercise accuracy

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
The Sharjah Government Media Bureau said that videos and images circulating on social media claiming to show recent incidents in the emirate are old and misleading and do not reflect the current situation.

The bureau clarified that some of the footage dates back to previous fires, while other clips relate to a blaze caused by an electrical fault, stressing that none of the material is linked in any way to ongoing international developments.

It urged the public and media outlets to exercise accuracy and responsibility, and to rely only on official channels and verified sources for information, warning against the spread of rumours or unverified news due to their direct impact in causing confusion and misleading public opinion.

The bureau also emphasised that publishing or republishing such content could expose those responsible to legal accountability under the country’s applicable laws.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
