Protestors set fire to shops and houses after man rapes cow in viral video

The attackers are still being identified, say authorities
An episode of bestiality caught on camera and shared on social media has led to violent protests in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, with Hindu organisations getting involved in the row.
On Sunday, a video of a man and his cow from Betul district in a compromising position went viral on social media. The unusual incident sparked rage across communities, with some taking matters into their own hands and setting fire to shops, vehicles and a house in their anger, reported India Today. Firefighters had to be brought in to douse the flames and while no causalities have been reported, the damage is said to be in the hundreds of thousands.
Police were also quoted by media later, saying that the vandals had been arrested and the situation brought under control.
Hindu organisations also raised a hue and cry after the fact. (The cow is thought to be a sacred animal in Hinduism and such behavior considered disrespectful to the entire religion.)
Betul Superintendent of Police (SP) Virendra Jain said some vandals are still being identified. "Action would be taken based on complaints and evidence," he was quoted as telling India Today.
There’s no clarity currently on what happened to the perpetrator of the rape or his bovine victim.
