Protestors set fire to shops and houses after man rapes cow in viral video

The attackers are still being identified, say authorities

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Protestors set fire to shops and houses after man rapes cow in viral video
An episode of bestiality caught on camera and shared on social media has led to violent protests in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, with Hindu organisations getting involved in the row.

On Sunday, a video of a man and his cow from Betul district in a compromising position went viral on social media. The unusual incident sparked rage across communities, with some taking matters into their own hands and setting fire to shops, vehicles and a house in their anger, reported India Today. Firefighters had to be brought in to douse the flames and while no causalities have been reported, the damage is said to be in the hundreds of thousands.

Police were also quoted by media later, saying that the vandals had been arrested and the situation brought under control.

Hindu organisations also raised a hue and cry after the fact. (The cow is thought to be a sacred animal in Hinduism and such behavior considered disrespectful to the entire religion.)

Betul Superintendent of Police (SP) Virendra Jain said some vandals are still being identified. "Action would be taken based on complaints and evidence," he was quoted as telling India Today.

There’s no clarity currently on what happened to the perpetrator of the rape or his bovine victim.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
