Protestors set fire to shops and houses after man rapes cow in viral video

On Sunday, a video of a man and his cow from Betul district in a compromising position went viral on social media. The unusual incident sparked rage across communities, with some taking matters into their own hands and setting fire to shops, vehicles and a house in their anger, reported India Today. Firefighters had to be brought in to douse the flames and while no causalities have been reported, the damage is said to be in the hundreds of thousands.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.