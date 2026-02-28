GOLD/FOREX
Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi issues social media advisory for Indian expats in UAE

Indian expats urged to avoid rumours, stay informed through official channels

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
Abu Dhabi: The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night issued a social media advisory to the Indian expats in the UAE urging them to avoid rumours and stay informed through official channels.

The mission asked Indian expats to exercise caution in posting information on social media handles about the current situation as per the advisories issued by the UAE.

“The members of the Indian community in the UAE are requested to not be victim of rumours and fake news about the security situation in the country, and follow the official handles of the Embassy/Consulate/UAE government authorities for updates,” the mission said.

It also listed the following handles for sourcing official information.

* ﻿﻿Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi - @IndembAbudhabi

* ﻿﻿Consulate General of India, Dubai - @cgidubai

* ﻿﻿UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs -@mofauae

* ﻿﻿UAE Ministry of Defence - @modgovae

* ﻿﻿UAE Ministry of Interior -@moiuae

* ﻿﻿Emirates News Agency - @WAMNEWS_ENG

* ﻿﻿UAE Government Media Office - @UAEmediaoffice

* ﻿﻿Abu Dhabi Media Office - @ADMediaOffice

* ﻿﻿Dubai Media Office - @DXBMediaOffice

