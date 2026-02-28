GOLD/FOREX
Indian Embassy in UAE issues advisory after Iran attacks

Mission says embassy and consulate are functioning normally, shares emergency contacts

Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.
The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi: The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, has issued an advisory to Indian nationals in the UAE in view of the current regional situation following attacks on Iran.

In a notice, the embassy advised all Indian citizens in the UAE to avoid unnecessary travel, take due care, remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines issued by the UAE authorities and the mission.

The embassy said it, along with the Consulate General of India, Dubai, continues to function normally and will issue updates as required.

For emergency queries, Indian nationals in the UAE can contact the toll-free number 800-46342 or reach out via WhatsApp on +971543090571. Emails can be sent to pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in and ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India, Tehran, has advised Indians in Iran to “exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible”.

It also urged citizens to monitor the news, maintain situational awareness and await further guidance from the embassy.

