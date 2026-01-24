Indian expats in UAE gear up for biggest Republic Day celebrations outside India

Celebrations kick off over weekend as missions prepare for official festivities on Monday
Abu Dhabi/ Dubai: As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day on Monday, more than 4.3 million Indian expats in the UAE, the largest Indian passport holders overseas, are preparing for what promises to be the biggest celebrations outside India.
This year's festivities gain added significance following the recent visit of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India, which deepened bilateral cooperation across various sectors while opening new frontiers in many others.
The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Indian Consulate in Dubai have extended invitations to all Indian nationals and friends of India to attend official flag hoisting ceremonies at the missions.
Ambassador Deepak Mittal will unfurl the flag at the embassy at 8am, while Consul General of India in Dubai Satish Kumar Sivan will hoist the tricolour at the consulate at 7am. The ceremonies will be followed by readings of the Republic Day message from Indian President Droupadi Murmu.
Community members will present cultural programmes. The consulate is also partnering with community members to organise a mega blood donation camp on Sunday at the Blood Donation Centre, DHA Headquarters, Al Jaddaf, from 8am to 1pm.
The Consul General will also attend a grand celebration with thousands of students and parents at The Indian High School campus in Oud Metha, while other diplomats will participate in flag hoisting ceremonies organised by various Indian associations in the northern Emirates.
Punit Vasu, CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools, told Gulf News the celebrations at the school will feature more than 7,000 students with more than 15,000 parents, staff and special guests in attendance.
"This annual celebration thoughtfully integrates the national themes of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) and the 150th Anniversary of the National Song, Vande Mataram," Vasu said.
“This grand event stands out as one of the largest Republic Day events to be organised outside of India across the world. Year on year, our students pull off the most captivating of performances along with all the elements, tableaus and regalia that the official parade in New Delhi includes,” he pointed out.
Celebrations kicked off on the weekend with the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC Dubai) commemorating the occasion with a special event at the India Club on Friday, featuring cultural performances including a soulful tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and patriotic dance choreography by Malhaar.
Consul General Satish Kumar Sivan, who was the chief guest, welcomed the collaboration between the two institutions for the occasion. Referring to the recent Presidential visit to India, he noted the momentum in bilateral ties, sharing that India-UAE trade is expected to cross $110 billion by March 2026.
Siddharth Balachandran, Chairman of IBPC Dubai, reflected on India's transformation. "As Indians, many of us are consciously going through the awakening, generating positive energy that will nurture the world. Viksit Bharat is about this inner and collective renewal," he said.
He added that as India’s partnership with the UAE deepens and “the relationship will only grow stronger.”
Also on Friday, Indian retail giant Lulu launched India Utsav, an annual celebration across its stores, marking the 28th consecutive year of the week-long festival. Inaugurated by Rohit Mishra, Counsellor - Trade and Investment, Embassy of India, the event features authentic Indian products across categories as well as Indian cultural programmes.
Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu, said the festival reflects the strong ties and long-standing relationship between India and the UAE, with the retailer's sourcing from India now exceeding $1 billion annually.
On Saturday, Ambassador Deepak Mittal celebrated the occasion early with Indian workers at the Labotel Workers' Residential Facility in Abu Dhabi. He appreciated their valuable contributions and discussed welfare issues, the Embassy said in a post.
The Republic Day commemorates the day the Indian Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950.
