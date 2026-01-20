The leaders have agreed to double bilateral trade by 2032
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on his fifth visit to India over the last 10 years, witnessed the signing of several agreements with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On his third official visit to India as President yesterday, where he received a grand welcome and heartwarming gifts, Sheikh Mohamed and Modi reviewed the full scope of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. The leaders agreed that the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continued to strengthen over the past decade.
Here are the key developments from the historic visit:
Since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022, bilateral trade has grown to $100 billion in FY 2024-25. Buoyed by the enthusiasm of the business communities on both sides, the leaders decided to double bilateral trade to target $200 billion by 2032.
The two countries agreed to work towards connecting Micro, Small and Medium Sector Enterprises (MSMEs) on both sides, calling for the speedy implementation of key initiatives such as the ‘Bharat Mart’, the ‘Virtual Trade Corridor’ and the ‘Bharat-Africa Setu’ to promote MSME products across the Middle East, West Asia, Africa and the Eurasia region.
The two leaders expressed satisfaction that the Bilateral Investment Treaty signed in 2024 has further strengthened investment flows across multiple sectors in both countries. They explored a potential UAE partnership for the development of the Special Investment Region in Dholera, Gujarat. The partnership would include the development of key strategic infrastructure, including an international airport, a pilot training school, a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility, a greenfield port, a smart urban township, railway connectivity, and energy infrastructure.
Highlighting the success of the first NIIF Infrastructure Fund, Modi invited UAE sovereign wealth funds to consider participation in the second infrastructure fund, scheduled for launch in 2026.
The leaders welcomed the setting up of DP World and First Abu Dhabi Bank branches in GIFT City, reinforcing its emergence as a leading international financial center. FAB’s GIFT City branch will act as a key bridge, connecting Indian corporates and investors to its expertise and global network across the GCC and MENA markets.
The two leaders agreed to deepen cooperation in space sector, and explored a joint initiative aimed at driving commercialisation of the sector through the advancement of space sciences and technologies. This initiative will aim to produce an integrated space ecosystem with end-to-end infrastructure and a strong industrial base. It aims to enable India–UAE joint missions, expand global commercial services, create high-skilled employment and start-ups and strengthen bilateral investment through sustainable business models.
The leaders decided to strengthen collaboration in science, technology and innovation, especially in the areas of AI and emerging technologies. Welcoming the decision to collaborate on the establishment of a supercomputing cluster in India, they also agreed to explore cooperation in setting up data centres in India.
The leaders directed their teams to explore the possibility of establishing ‘Digital Embassies’ between the UAE and India, under mutually recognised sovereignty arrangements.
Both sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to enhancing UAE-India cooperation in food security, recognising its strategic importance in ensuring sustainable supply chains and long-term resilience. They also underscored the role of public-private partnerships, innovation and knowledge exchange in advancing sustainable agriculture and enhancing national food resilience.
The two sides agreed to explore partnership in advanced nuclear technologies, including development and deployment of large nuclear reactors and small modular reactors (SMRs), as well as cooperation in advanced reactor systems, nuclear power plant operations and maintenance and nuclear safety.
The two leaders appreciated the deepening financial sector cooperation between the two countries, and directed their teams to work towards interlinking the national payment platforms to enable efficient, fast and cost-effective cross-border payments.
Recognising the shared cultural and historical heritage between the two countries, Modi welcomed the UAE’s decision to provide artefacts for the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal.
The two leaders decided to establish a ‘House of India’ in Abu Dhabi as a lasting symbol of the India-UAE friendship. They also agreed to continue nurturing vibrant people-to-people ties through youth exchanges aimed at further deepening cultural understanding.
The leaders identified education as a cornerstone of India-UAE partnership. Building on the opening of the offshore campuses of Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and the Indian Institute of Management–Ahmedabad in the UAE, they encouraged greater efforts to promote linkages between universities and educational institutions in both countries and expand student exchanges, which will serve as a knowledge bridge between the two countries. It will include cooperation in expanding Innovation and Tinkering Labs in schools and colleges. The leaders welcomed the understanding reached to work towards integrating India’s Digilocker with the UAE platforms for seamless authentication of Indian academic degrees/ documents, which will promote greater economic and educational opportunities and ease of living.
The leaders acknowledged steady and strong bilateral defence and security cooperation as a core pillar of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They welcomed the momentum generated by the recent exchange of visits by the respective service chiefs and commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force of both countries, and the successful conduct of bilateral military exercises. They welcomed the signing of Letter of Intent towards the conclusion of a Strategic Defence Partnership.
