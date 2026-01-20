The two leaders decided to establish a ‘House of India’ in Abu Dhabi as a lasting symbol of the India-UAE friendship. They also agreed to continue nurturing vibrant people-to-people ties through youth exchanges aimed at further deepening cultural understanding.

The leaders identified education as a cornerstone of India-UAE partnership. Building on the opening of the offshore campuses of Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and the Indian Institute of Management–Ahmedabad in the UAE, they encouraged greater efforts to promote linkages between universities and educational institutions in both countries and expand student exchanges, which will serve as a knowledge bridge between the two countries. It will include cooperation in expanding Innovation and Tinkering Labs in schools and colleges. The leaders welcomed the understanding reached to work towards integrating India’s Digilocker with the UAE platforms for seamless authentication of Indian academic degrees/ documents, which will promote greater economic and educational opportunities and ease of living.