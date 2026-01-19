UAE, India ink MoUs and letters of intent

A Letter of Intent between the UAE and India on a strategic partnership in the defence sector, exchanged by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and on the Indian side by Dr. S. Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister.

A Letter of Intent between the UAE Space Agency and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre to launch a joint initiative aimed at empowering and developing the space industry. The document was exchanged by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary of India.

A sale and purchase agreement between ADNOC Gas and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, exchanged by Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC and its group of companies, and Hardeep Singh Puri, India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

A Memorandum of Understanding on food safety and technical requirements between the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority of India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The MoU was exchanged by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy and Vikram Misri.