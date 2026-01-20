Dubai Crown Prince posts IG story of UAE President, Indian PM watching the performance
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has shared a glimpse of the traditional Indian cultural performance that welcomed the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his historic visit to India on Monday.
The Dubai Crown Prince posted an Instagram story featuring the UAE President and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi watching a spectacular dance performance at Palam Air Base in New Delhi, where Modi personally received Sheikh Mohamed.
The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi confirmed to Gulf News that the special performance arranged to welcome the President was Pung Cholom, a traditional dance form from the northeastern Indian state Manipur that translates to 'roar of the drum'.
Pung Cholom is characterised by a gentle rhythm that gradually builds to a thunderous climax, making it a fitting tribute for a state visit of this magnitude. The dance form represents one of Manipur's most acclaimed artistic traditions, blending spirituality with spectacular physical performance.
In this dance, the drummer identifies completely with the intricate rhythms he plays on the drum and expresses it through corresponding body movements and footwork. Performers play the pung, a traditional hand-beaten barrel drum, while simultaneously executing graceful yet acrobatic movements.
The performance holds deep spiritual significance in Manipuri culture. Pung Cholom is part of the music of the Sankirtan tradition and is acclaimed as one of the best art forms of the state, which was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2013.
What makes Pung Cholom particularly impressive is its demanding nature. The dance requires performers to maintain perfect balance while drumming and dancing simultaneously. Pung Cholom borrows elements from the Manipuri martial arts, Thang Ta and Sarit Sarak, giving it an athletic quality alongside its devotional character. Dancers traditionally wear simple dhotis and turbans, symbolising purity and devotion.
The choice of Pung Cholom to welcome the UAE President reflects the deep cultural ties between the two nations.
The dance form is traditionally performed as an invocatory number, often preceding major religious and cultural events, making it particularly appropriate for welcoming a distinguished guest of state.
The dancers performed on a stage that displayed a massive board that carried the official portrait of Sheikh Mohamed, along with that of Modi, and a message welcoming the UAE President to India in Hindi and Arabic, visuals broadcast by Doordarshan, India's state-run television channel.
In Manipur, dance is seen not only as an art form but an integral part of life, a medium of expression, which is closely interspersed with its social fabric. This cultural philosophy resonates with the UAE's own rich tradition of hospitality and cultural exchange.
Sheikh Hamdan was part of the high-level delegation accompanying President Sheikh Mohamed on his third visit to India in three years after assuming office and his fifth visit in the last decade.
Other senior officials in the entourage included Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to UAE President; along with several ministers and top officials.
This is not the first time Sheikh Hamdan has highlighted Indian cultural performances during recent high-level visits.
During his earlier visit to India in April 2025, the Crown Prince shared a captivating photograph of Chendamelam, a traditional percussion art form from Kerala, that welcomed him.
The Dubai Crown Prince regularly shares his experiences and cultural encounters with his 17.4 million Instagram followers, offering glimpses into the rich tapestry of traditions across the regions he visits.
Through his Insta stories from India, Sheikh Hamdan has allowed millions of followers to discover and appreciate India's diverse artistic traditions.
