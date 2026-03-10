Dubai strong, UAE strong: Sheikh Hamdan assures business leaders of continuity
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today met with 300 leaders from Dubai’s business community to accelerate the Emirate’s development journey, strengthen its economic resilience, and enhance its ability to adapt to current circumstances.
On his official account X, Sheikh Hamdan said: “We are committed to ensuring business continuity at the highest levels and to continuing to deliver the best services.”
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
“Our message to the world is clear: Dubai is strong, and the UAE is strong. As we have learned from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, challenges create opportunities, and we will emerge stronger,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.