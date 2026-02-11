Sheikh Hamdan asks residents to help name a male puppy

Dubai Crown Prince turns to 17 million followers' help to name his newest puppy
Dubai: When you have 17.4 million Instagram followers, why not tap into their collective creativity? That's exactly what Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, did today when he turned to his online community for help with an adorable dilemma.
The Crown Prince shared a heartwarming photo of a male puppy on his Instagram Stories, posing a simple question to his followers: "What should we name him?"
For those familiar with the Crown Prince's social media presence, this interactive approach comes as no surprise. Hamdan has long been recognised for his genuine affection for animals, frequently sharing glimpses of his pets with his millions of followers.
In a previous instance, he enlisted his followers' help when introducing three playful dogs to his household. The Instagram story featured an energetic trio and requested suggestions for "a male and both females."
The response from his community was overwhelming, and Sheikh Hamdan ultimately selected the names Layl for the male dog, while the two females became Mizoon and Nahar. True to his engaging style, he later returned to Instagram Stories to announce the chosen names, adding a gracious "Thanks to everyone."
As his latest four-legged companion awaits a name, followers across the globe are undoubtedly weighing in with their suggestions, making this young pup already one of the most talked-about pets in Dubai.