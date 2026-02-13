Sheikh Hamdan’s adorable new pup finally has a name, thanks to 17 million Instagram followers

Suggestions ranged from classics like Bobby and Leo to unique names like Sakura
Dubai: A simple Instagram Story from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, turned into a viral moment this week. The royal's request for help naming his new puppy reached 17.4 million followers, transforming what could have been a private decision into a heartwarming display of community engagement.
The Crown Prince shared a heartwarming photograph of a white male puppy on his Instagram Stories, accompanied by a straightforward question: "What should we name him?" The simple post sparked an overwhelming response from followers across the globe, each eager to contribute their suggestions for the adorable pup.
After sifting through countless creative suggestions from his engaged community, Sheikh Hamdan ultimately selected the name 'Pluto' for his new companion. The announcement has since gone viral on social media, with users celebrating the Crown Prince's decision to involve his followers in such a personal choice.
The response from community showcased the diversity of his global following. Suggestions ranged from classic names like Bobby, Zeus, and Leo to more unique options including Sakura (inspired by cherry blossom flowers), Albie (short for Albino), and Zuko. Some followers drew inspiration from the puppy's white coat, suggesting names like Snow, Casper, and Pearl.
Other notable suggestions included Milo, Topaz, Prince, Blue, Ocean, and Smokey. The variety of names reflected different cultural backgrounds, with suggestions in multiple languages including Tamil (Inba), Russian names (Lord, Alpha, Buster), and Arabic-inspired options.
Social media users expressed their excitement about being part of the naming process, with many adding heart emojis and enthusiastic comments to their suggestions.
This isn't the first time the Crown Prince has used his substantial social media presence to engage with his followers. Sheikh Hamdan is widely recognised for his kindness and love for animals. He frequently posts pictures with them on social media. In 2022, he rescued a stray dog that had been cruelly shot with air gun pellets. The Dubai Crown Prince took in the Saluki-mix, named her Grace, and helped her recover under his care.