Sheikh Hamdan pays heartfelt tribute to his mother on her birthday

Dubai Crown Prince praises his mother’s legacy of generosity and compassion
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, has shared a heartfelt message to his mother, Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, congratulating her on her birthday.
“To my mother… Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum. On your birthday, we do not celebrate the passing of another year, but a life story and a journey defined by giving and generosity. From you, we learned that goodness endures, compassion is a blessing, and benevolence leaves a lasting mark on people. May God protect you and keep you a symbol of goodness and love,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on his X account.