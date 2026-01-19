UAE President's historic India visit: $100 billion trade ties and 4.3 million Indian expats cement unbreakable bond

Third visit in 3 years underscores strategic partnership built on energy, defence, people
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, is set to arrive in India this afternoon for a historic official visit that underscores one of the most dynamic bilateral relationships in the world, one built on centuries-old cultural ties and powered by modern economic ambition.
This marks Sheikh Mohamed's third official visit to India as President and his fifth journey to the South Asian nation in the past decade, reflecting the depth and momentum of UAE-India relations that have transformed from traditional friendship into a comprehensive strategic partnership.
Sheikh Mohamed's previous visits to India include trips on September 9-10, 2023 and January 9-10, 2024, as President of the UAE, and visits on February 10-12, 2016, and January 24-26, 2017, as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.
The UAE President's latest visit comes at a time when bilateral trade has crossed the symbolic $100 billion mark in 2024-25, while more than 4.3 million Indian expats, representing 35 per cent of the UAE's total population, form the backbone of people-to-people connections between the two nations.
Today, he will hold bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explore ways to further strengthen strategic, economic, and cultural cooperation.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a video with the facts and figures that highlight the strong, strategic and multi-faceted India-UAE relations.
The numbers tell a remarkable story of economic integration. The UAE ranks as India's third-largest trading partner, while India holds the position as the UAE's second-largest trading partner, with Indian imports valued at over $63 billion in FY 2024-25.
For India, the UAE is the second-largest export destination, with exports reaching $37 billion in the same fiscal year. The robust trade relationship was fortified when both nations signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in February 2022, opening new avenues for commerce and investment.
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows from the UAE into India have crossed $22 billion since April 2000, with the UAE ranking as the fifth-largest source of FDI into India in 2024-25 alone, contributing $4.3 billion. Overall, the UAE stands as the seventh-biggest FDI investor for India.
Perhaps most significantly, the UAE has committed to invest $75 billion in India's infrastructure, a pledge that signals long-term confidence in India's growth trajectory. The foundation stone for Bharat Mart at Jebel Ali Free Trade Zone in Dubai was laid in February 2024, symbolising the tangible outcomes of bilateral investment commitment.
The relationship has evolved considerably since 2017, when both nations elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Since then, high-level engagement has been consistent, with the 16th Joint Commission and 5th Strategic Dialogue held in Abu Dhabi in December 2025.
The bilateral relationship gained further recognition when Sheikh Mohamed conferred Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the prestigious Order of Zayed, the UAE's highest civilian honour, in August 2019.
Innovation in financial cooperation has also marked recent years. An MoU to promote cross-border transactions in Indian rupees and UAE dirhams was signed in July 2023, while India's UPI and RuPay card systems are now operational in the UAE, facilitating seamless digital payments for millions.
The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, launched during the G20 India Summit in September 2023, represents an ambitious vision for connectivity and trade that positions both nations at the heart of global commerce routes.
Energy cooperation forms a critical pillar of the partnership. The UAE remains among the top sources of crude oil, LNG and LPG for India, playing a vital role in India's energy security.
Beyond traditional energy, both nations are pioneering green initiatives. An MoU signed in January 2023 promotes cooperation and investments in green hydrogen. The UAE joined India as a founding member of the Global Biofuels Alliance in New Delhi in September 2023.
Prime Minister Modi launched the Global Green Credit Initiative at COP28 in Dubai in December 2023, demonstrating how both nations are leveraging their partnership to address climate challenges whilst maintaining energy security.
Defence cooperation between India and the UAE has intensified significantly, with a vibrant India-UAE Defence Partnership Forum driving collaboration. The 13th Joint Defence Cooperation Committee met in July 2024, coordinating strategic defence interests.
Military exercises have become regular features of the relationship. Desert Cyclone-II, the bilateral army exercise, was held in December 2025. The bilateral Naval Exercise Gulf Waves was conducted in October 2024.
Both nations also participated in multinational exercises including MILAN, Tarang Shakti and Desert Flag. Notably, the Indian Air Force's biggest contingent participated in the Desert Flag exercise alongside air forces of 11 countries in April-May 2025.
Desert Knight Exercise, the first trilateral exercise involving the air forces of India, UAE and France, was held in the UAE in January 2024, showcasing the expanding scope of defence collaboration beyond bilateral engagement.
Beyond bilateral ties, India and the UAE collaborate on multiple global platforms. Both are part of BRICS, I2U2 (alongside the US and Israel), and a UFI (UAE, France, India) Trilateral forum.
The UAE was invited as a guest country to the G20 Summit held under India's presidency, further cementing diplomatic coordination on global issues.
While trade and defence statistics are impressive, the true strength of India-UAE relations lies in its people. The UAE hosts the largest number of Indian passport holders in the world, with more than 4.3 million Indian expats here representing 35 per cent of the country's total population.
Annual remittances made by the Indian expat community in the UAE rank among the highest in the world, providing vital support to families across India while contributing significantly to both economies.
Cultural connections run deep. Around 40,000 people participated in the "Ahlan Modi" community event welcoming the Indian Prime Minister to Abu Dhabi in February 2024.
Yoga, Indian cinema and television programmes are immensely popular across the UAE.
Educational ties are expanding rapidly. IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi campus was inaugurated in September 2024. IIM Ahmedabad's branch campus opened in Dubai in September 2025. The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade signed an MoU in October 2024 to establish a campus at Expo City Dubai. Meanwhile, over 100 Indian curriculum schools operate in the UAE.
Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi in February 2024, a landmark moment for the Indian diaspora and religious freedom in the region.
The Pravasi Bhartiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) assists the Indian diaspora through 24x7 helplines and a mobile app, providing support and services to expatriates.
A joint commemorative stamp was launched in February 2022 to mark three significant milestones: 75 years of India's independence, 50 years of the formation of the UAE, and 50 years of India-UAE diplomatic relations.
