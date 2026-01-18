GOLD/FOREX
UAE

UAE President to begin working visit to India on Monday, meet PM Modi

Talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus on strengthening bilateral ties

WAM
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi witness a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) exchange ceremony at the Leela Gandhinagar Hotel in Ahmedabad.
UAE Presidential Court (File photo)

Dubai: UAE President His Highness c bin Zayed Al Nahyan will begin a working visit to the Republic of India on Monday, underscoring the depth of relations between the two countries.

High-level talks with Indian leadership

During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed will hold bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explore ways to further strengthen strategic, economic, and cultural cooperation.

Discussions are expected to reflect the longstanding ties between the UAE and India, as well as their Comprehensive Strategic and Economic Partnership, which spans trade, investment, development, and other key sectors.

Charting new frontiers for India-UAE ties

The visit represents an opportunity for the two leaders to chart new frontiers for relations, building on decades of collaboration and mutual trust.

Comprehensive strategic partnership

The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic and Economic Partnership encompasses:

  • Trade and investment

  • Technology and energy

  • People-to-people connections

The partnership reflects a robust, evolving relationship that continues to deepen with each high-level engagement.

UAEindiaSheikh Mohammed bin ZayedNarendra Modi

