UAE President to begin working visit to India on Monday, meet PM Modi

Talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus on strengthening bilateral ties
Dubai: UAE President His Highness c bin Zayed Al Nahyan will begin a working visit to the Republic of India on Monday, underscoring the depth of relations between the two countries.
During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed will hold bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explore ways to further strengthen strategic, economic, and cultural cooperation.
Discussions are expected to reflect the longstanding ties between the UAE and India, as well as their Comprehensive Strategic and Economic Partnership, which spans trade, investment, development, and other key sectors.
The visit represents an opportunity for the two leaders to chart new frontiers for relations, building on decades of collaboration and mutual trust.
The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic and Economic Partnership encompasses:
Trade and investment
Technology and energy
People-to-people connections
The partnership reflects a robust, evolving relationship that continues to deepen with each high-level engagement.
