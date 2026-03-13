Modi discusses safety of citizens, trade through Hormuz with Iranian leader amid war
In a significant diplomatic outreach, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone conversation with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian amid rising conflicts in the Middle East.
Modi expressed profound concern over the surge in hostilities, highlighting the tragic loss of civilian lives and widespread damage to infrastructure.
He emphasised India's priorities: ensuring the safety of its nationals in the region and maintaining uninterrupted flows of goods and energy supplies, which are vital for global stability.
Reaffirming India's stance on peaceful resolutions, the Indian called for de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy.
This interaction comes at a critical juncture, with ongoing tensions potentially disrupting international trade routes.
As a non-aligned power, India seeks to balance relations with key stakeholders, including Iran, while advocating for multilateral efforts to restore calm.
Such engagements underscore New Delhi's role in promoting regional peace, amid fears of broader economic repercussions.