Iran president, 2 officials to lead transition after Khamenei's death: state TV

Iran prepares for 'leadership shift' post-Khamenei
Dubai: Iranian state media reported on Sunday that a temporary leadership council will oversee the country’s transitional phase following the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in accordance with constitutional provisions governing succession.
According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the council will include President Masoud Pezeshkian, the head of the judiciary and a senior cleric from the Guardian Council. An aide to the late supreme leader confirmed that the three-member body would assume responsibility during the transition period.
Under Article 111 of Iran’s constitution, the death or incapacity of the supreme leader triggers the formation of a temporary leadership council tasked with managing state affairs until a new leader is appointed.
The body is composed of the sitting president, the chief of the judiciary and a jurist from the Guardian Council selected by the Expediency Council, with the aim of ensuring continuity of governance.
The Assembly of Experts, the clerical body responsible for selecting the supreme leader, is expected to begin consultations to choose a successor as soon as possible, according to constitutional procedures.
The developments come amid heightened regional tensions and growing uncertainty over Iran’s political and security landscape.
According to a recent report by The New York Times, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had taken steps to prepare for the possibility of his own elimination amid rising threats from Israel and the United States.
The report said he had expanded the authority of his close ally Ali Larijani and effectively entrusted him with key responsibilities during the height of anti-government protests in January.