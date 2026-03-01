GOLD/FOREX
UAE President receives phone call from Indian Prime Minister on regional developments

They underscored the importance of avoiding further escalation

WAM
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
UAE Presidential Court

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, during which they discussed developments in the region and the serious military escalation undermining regional security and stability.

During the call, the Indian Prime Minister reaffirmed his country’s rejection of the blatant Iranian attacks on UAE territory and expressed India’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, protect its security, and ensure the safety of its people.

His Highness thanked the Indian Prime Minister for India’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both leaders underscored the importance of avoiding further escalation and prioritising dialogue and diplomacy in addressing differences and outstanding issues in order to preserve regional security and stability and prevent further deterioration.

