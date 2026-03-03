How the UAE’s National Emergency System protected lives during recent events

Unity between UAE institutions and the public is the core of national crisis preparedness
Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority,l (NCEMA), revealed the advanced action plan implemented by the Authority to manage the crisis faced by the United Arab Emirates over the past two days. He stated that “the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management System was activated, and operational readiness levels were elevated to address the crisis with professionalism in accordance with leading international standards, ensuring the protection of lives, safeguarding of national achievements, and continuity of vital services without any negative impact.”
In remarks delivered amid the ongoing developments, Al Neyadi said: “Over the past two days, the United Arab Emirates has witnessed a coordinated national response involving various concerned entities, which addressed the developments with a high degree of professionalism, in line with the highest standards of preparedness and national readiness, and with complete harmony and integration among all responding parties.”
Al Neyadi added: “We express our deep appreciation for the efforts of all field teams who carried out their duties with professionalism and national responsibility, reflecting a high level of readiness, well-coordinated national efforts, and clear integration of roles. This has demonstrated the capability of our national system to respond immediately and in an organized manner, in accordance with approved plans and precise procedures.”
He further explained that “from the very first moment, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management System was activated and operational readiness levels were raised based on continuous and comprehensive risk and threat assessments, ensuring the protection of lives, preservation of national gains, and uninterrupted delivery of vital services. What has been achieved today is the result of cumulative institutional work grounded in proactive planning, joint national exercises, and the development of sustainable capabilities that enhance the State’s resilience in addressing various scenarios.”
Al Neyadi stated: “In this context, we commend the awareness of community members — citizens and residents alike — and their commitment to official directives and instructions. The cohesion, trust, and cooperation demonstrated reflect the strong sense of responsibility that characterizes the society of the United Arab Emirates. This solidarity between institutions and the community represents a fundamental pillar of the national preparedness system and strengthens our ability to manage challenges with stability and composure.”
He added: “This phase has once again demonstrated that the United Arab Emirates possesses a well-established national preparedness system operating within a clear governance framework and a coordinated response at the highest levels. We affirm that the competent authorities are closely monitoring developments around the clock, continuously assessing the situation, and taking all necessary measures in accordance with evolving circumstances to ensure the highest levels of readiness and preparedness. We are firmly confident that the United Arab Emirates will emerge from this phase stronger and more resilient, guided by the vision of its wise leadership, the efficiency of its institutions, and the awareness of its society.”
He concluded: “The safety, security, and stability of the community remain an absolute national priority. We therefore call upon everyone to continue adhering to the directives and instructions issued by the competent authorities, to obtain information exclusively from officially approved channels, and to refrain from circulating rumors or unverified information. We also affirm our commitment to keeping the public informed of all developments with full transparency and clarity.”