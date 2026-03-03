GOLD/FOREX
UAE air defences intercept Iranian ballistic missiles

UAE Ministry of Defence affirms readiness to counter all threats

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Defence announced that the country’s air defence systems had intercepted a barrage of Iranian ballistic missiles early on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on its official account on X, the ministry said: “The UAE’s air defences are currently dealing with a barrage of ballistic missiles coming from Iran.”

The ministry affirmed its full operational readiness to respond to all threats, stressing that the measures taken are aimed at safeguarding the nation’s territory and ensuring the safety of citizens and resident

Authorities assured the public of national security and safety.

