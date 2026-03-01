Air defences deal with 165 ballistic missiles and 541 drones in ongoing assault
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s Ministry of Defence said the country’s air force and air defence systems have so far dealt with 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 541 Iranian drones since the start of the Iranian attack on February 28, 2026.
The ministry said that on the second morning of the attack, the armed forces destroyed 20 ballistic missiles, while eight missiles fell into the sea.
It added that two cruise missiles and 311 drones were also destroyed, while 21 drones struck civilian targets, affirming the capability of the UAE’s air and air defence forces to address various threats.
It stated that since the beginning of the attack, 165 ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards the country had been detected, with 152 destroyed and 13 falling into the sea.
Two cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed. In addition, 541 Iranian drones were tracked, of which 506 were intercepted and destroyed, while 35 landed inside the country, causing material damage.
The incidents resulted in three fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationalities, and 58 minor injuries among people of Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese and Afghan nationalities.
The ministry noted that some debris fell in various parts of the country as a result of air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles and drones, causing minor to moderate material damage to several civilian properties.
It affirmed that the armed forces remain fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats, stressing that the safety of citizens, residents and visitors remains a top priority.
The ministry also urged the public to obtain information from official sources and avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.