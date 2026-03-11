UAE air defences intercepted missiles, drones amid Iranian attack

Ministry of Defence confirmed systems responding to aerial threats
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s air defence systems successfully responded to incoming missile and drone threats launched from Iran, the Ministry of Defence confirmed on Wednesday.
In a statement, the ministry said the sounds heard across parts of the country were a result of air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles and drones targeting the UAE.
According to official updates issued by the Ministry of Defence since the start of the attacks, six fatalities and 122 injuries were reported.
Apart from tonight’s missile attacks, UAE air defences have detected 262 ballistic missiles, successfully intercepting and destroying 241 of them, while 19 missiles fell into the sea and two landed within the country’s territory.
Authorities also reported detecting 1,475 drones, of which 1,385 were intercepted and destroyed, while 90 drones fell within the UAE. In addition, air defence systems detected and destroyed eight cruise missiles.
Officials said the interception operations were carried out as part of the UAE’s integrated air defence system designed to protect the country’s airspace and safeguard critical infrastructure and civilian areas.