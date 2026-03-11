GOLD/FOREX
UAE air defences intercepted missiles, drones amid Iranian attack

Ministry of Defence confirmed systems responding to aerial threats

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
AFP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s air defence systems successfully responded to incoming missile and drone threats launched from Iran, the Ministry of Defence confirmed on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said the sounds heard across parts of the country were a result of air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles and drones targeting the UAE.

According to official updates issued by the Ministry of Defence since the start of the attacks, six fatalities and 122 injuries were reported.

Apart from tonight’s missile attacks, UAE air defences have detected 262 ballistic missiles, successfully intercepting and destroying 241 of them, while 19 missiles fell into the sea and two landed within the country’s territory.

Authorities also reported detecting 1,475 drones, of which 1,385 were intercepted and destroyed, while 90 drones fell within the UAE. In addition, air defence systems detected and destroyed eight cruise missiles.

Officials said the interception operations were carried out as part of the UAE’s integrated air defence system designed to protect the country’s airspace and safeguard critical infrastructure and civilian areas.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
US-Israel-Iran war

