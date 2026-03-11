US–Israel–Iran war: 8 key updates UAE residents should know right now

If flight prices seem a little steeper lately, rising jet fuel costs may be the reason. Airlines across Asia are beginning to introduce fuel surcharges and slightly higher ticket prices after global oil prices surged amid the Middle East conflict. The changes help carriers manage rising operating costs and longer flight paths as some routes through the region are adjusted. While the increases may nudge fares upward, airlines say the goal is to keep flights running safely and reliably while global fuel markets settle.

Dubai authorities confirmed that two drones fell near Dubai International Airport (DXB) on Wednesday morning. Four people sustained injuries — three minor and one moderate — and received medical attention. Importantly for travellers, airport operations continued normally, and flights were not disrupted. Dubai Airports has been gradually restoring services since March 7 following earlier precautionary pauses. Officials say safety protocols and rapid response systems are in place to ensure both passengers and airport operations remain protected.

In a major move aimed at calming global energy markets, the International Energy Agency (IEA) announced that member countries will release 400 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves — the largest coordinated release in the organisation’s history. The step is designed to cushion supply shocks linked to the conflict and help stabilise oil prices worldwide. IEA executive director Fatih Birol said the action reflects an “unprecedented” level of cooperation among member nations to keep global energy markets supplied during a challenging period.

Air travel in and out of the UAE continues , though with limited schedules and ongoing adjustments as airlines navigate regional airspace developments. Authorities advise passengers to travel to the airport only if they have a confirmed booking and to check airline updates before departing. While some routes remain affected, carriers are gradually restoring operations where it is safe to do so. Airlines emphasise that the safety of passengers and crew remains the top priority while schedules adapt to evolving conditions.

After several weeks of sharp movements, gold prices in Dubai eased slightly on Wednesday morning. The price of 24-karat gold slipped to Dh627.25 per gram, while 22-karat gold edged down to Dh580.75. The change is small but reflects how closely bullion markets are tracking global developments, including oil price shifts and interest rate expectations. Even with the minor dip, gold remains elevated compared to earlier levels this year, highlighting its continued appeal to investors during uncertain times.

Authorities in Oman reported that drone s struck fuel storage tanks at the Port of Salalah, while several others were intercepted by defence systems. Importantly, no casualties were reported, according to state media. Emergency teams are monitoring the situation and working to secure the area, while officials emphasised their commitment to protecting national infrastructure and maintaining safety for residents and workers. Ports across the region remain on alert as shipping routes continue operating under heightened monitoring.

Maritime security firms reported that three additional vessels were struck by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, bringing the total number of ships hit since the conflict escalated to at least 14. One of the vessels, the Thai-flagged Mayuree Naree, suffered damage and a fire in its engine room. Shipping companies and naval patrols are closely monitoring the situation as the strait remains one of the world’s most important oil transit routes.

Beyond the battlefield, the financial cost of the conflict is already mounting . Estimates cited by analysts suggest military operations involving the United States and its allies are costing around $891 million per day as forces deploy ships, aircraft and troops across the region. But the economic ripple effects extend further — influencing oil prices, airline routes, shipping costs and global supply chains. Analysts say the true cost of the conflict will likely depend on how long the situation continues and how global markets adapt.

