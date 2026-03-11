War’s global shock: How Trump’s Iran gamble rattled the world in days

US president’s team expected quick strikes with limited fallout
Dubai: What President Donald Trump described as a “brief disruption” is rapidly turning into something far larger, with the economic and strategic fallout of the Iran war spreading well beyond the battlefield.
According to a New York Times analysis, the conflict, now nearing its second week, is already reshaping global energy markets, trade routes and military calculations, raising questions about whether the White House underestimated the consequences of attacking Iran.
When Trump launched the campaign, his administration projected confidence that the strikes would be sharp, effective and manageable.
Instead, the war has triggered oil market volatility, shipping fears and renewed concerns about inflation, while complicating calculations for Europe, China and Russia.
One of the clearest signs of that miscalculation has been the market reaction to threats around the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes.
As concerns mounted over possible disruption to tanker traffic, oil prices jumped above $100 a barrel before retreating somewhat. Even so, analysts say the shock has revived fears of a wider energy crisis if the conflict drags on.
Suzanne Maloney, an Iran expert at the Brookings Institution quoted by The New York Times, said the risks appeared to echo an older era of economic turmoil.
“I’m old enough to remember the events of the ’70s, and a world in which oil price spikes were a significant issue both economically and for a president who might be facing elections,” she said.
“That doesn’t seem to have been priced into the decision making.”
That warning goes to the heart of a growing concern among economists: that a prolonged war could fuel a stagflation-like scenario, in which growth slows while prices keep rising.
Researchers at Deutsche Bank, cited in the analysis, warned that much depends on how long the conflict lasts. If supply disruptions persist, the result could be a chain reaction across fuel, transport and consumer prices.
The consequences are not limited to the pump.
Higher oil prices also strengthen Russia by increasing the revenues it earns from energy exports, giving Moscow a financial cushion as it continues its war in Ukraine. At the same time, European officials fear the conflict could divert military attention and air-defence resources from Ukraine, weakening its ability to fend off Russian attacks.
China, too, faces mounting exposure. As The New York Times noted, China relies heavily on Middle Eastern oil and has also become more dependent on consumers in the region for export demand. A drawn-out conflict could therefore hit both China’s energy security and its trade flows.
Shipping is another flashpoint.
The threat to commercial traffic through critical sea lanes has already raised insurance costs and forced companies to reassess routes. That adds pressure to global supply chains already strained by years of war, inflation and geopolitical rivalry.
The war’s broader significance lies in how quickly it has altered strategic assumptions.
What may have been expected in Washington to remain a contained military operation is instead rippling across several fronts at once: energy security, inflation, great-power competition and the allocation of Western military resources.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, quoted in the report, captured that growing unease when he said that while Western allies may share several of the campaign’s aims, “with each day of the war, more questions arise.”
Among the most pressing is whether there is any clear plan for ending it.
That uncertainty is becoming a story in itself. A war marketed politically as swift and limited is increasingly being seen as one with global consequences — not only for oil and trade, but for election-year politics in the United States and for security calculations across Europe and Asia.
The New York Times analysis suggests that in just a matter of days, the conflict has already changed the world far more than Trump’s team seemed to anticipate.
What was presented as a short, controlled strike is now emerging as a conflict with widening costs — and a reminder that wars involving Iran rarely stay confined to one front for long.