Fighter jets, bombers and air defence systems were deployed. By mid-February, the Pentagon had assembled what one official described to The New York Times as the largest US military buildup in the region in a generation.

In public, the White House insisted talks were genuine. But as The New York Times reported, many officials believed there was no realistic deal that could satisfy Washington, Jerusalem and Tehran simultaneously — especially over the US demand for “zero enrichment.”

“Toward the end of the negotiation, I realised that these guys weren’t going to get there,” he later told The New York Times. “I said, ‘Let’s just do it.’”

The decision was not without internal debate. According to The New York Times, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine warned that a broader war could lead to significant American casualties and destabilise the region.

But Vice-President JD Vance reportedly argued that if the US was going to strike, it should “go big and go fast.” Few senior advisers pushed strongly against military action.

The CIA presented multiple scenarios for what might follow the killing of Iran’s supreme leader — from a hardline cleric taking power to a remote chance of uprising. Some US officials speculated that a faction within the Revolutionary Guard could emerge as a more pragmatic authority.

The final trigger came from a CIA breakthrough. As reported by The New York Times, US intelligence learned that Khamenei and senior civilian and military leaders would gather at a residential compound in central Tehran on a Saturday morning.

In public remarks, Trump has alternated between describing the war as a limited effort to cripple Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities and hinting that regime change would be “the best thing that could happen.”

What is clear, as The New York Times reconstruction suggests, is that the diplomatic track provided time — not resolution. Time to deploy forces, coordinate strategy with Israel, and prepare for a sustained campaign.

Now, with hundreds dead, US troops killed, Gulf states drawn in and oil markets rattled, the conflict has moved beyond targeted strikes into a widening regional war — one whose duration even Trump has suggested could stretch for weeks.

