Yet President Donald Trump has not publicly defined the broader strategic objective — either for the American public or for the troops who could be tasked with executing the mission.

In his State of the Union address this week, Trump signaled that Iran must effectively pledge never to acquire a nuclear weapon. However, critics note that Tehran has long maintained that its nuclear program is peaceful, even as its uranium enrichment activities have fueled international scepticism.

While US intelligence assessments indicate that previous American strikes significantly damaged Iran’s key nuclear sites, officials caution against claims of permanent destruction. The facilities, they say, are currently non-operational but not “obliterated,” leaving open the possibility of future reconstruction.

For Israel and US military planners alike, Iran’s missile arsenal represents the most immediate threat. Analysts say destroying missile stockpiles and launch systems could reduce Tehran’s capacity for retaliation against Israeli territory and American bases across the region. But such gains may prove temporary.

Beyond physical damage, some administration officials argue that limited strikes could serve symbolic purposes — allowing Trump to claim a decisive show of force while pressuring Iran’s leadership into concessions. Yet skepticism persists within both military and intelligence circles over whether such actions would alter Tehran’s nuclear posture.

Trump is said to favour the narrower approach, viewing it as a means of forcing negotiations. But military planners caution that the Pentagon’s current force posture may not support a prolonged air campaign, with some officials estimating that sustained operations could be limited to little more than a week.

Even among hawkish analysts, doubts linger. Joseph Zacks, a former CIA officer, said limited strikes could harden rather than soften Iran’s stance. “Pressure may not produce capitulation,” he warned, adding that Iran’s leadership has historically resisted concessions under military duress.

