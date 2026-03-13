AI in warfare: When machines begin to shape the battlefield

In recent years, global efforts have focused heavily on advancing AI. Yet diverting AI from serving humanity toward serving warfare, particularly through autonomous weapons capable of making lethal decisions independently, deviates from the path of safeguarding both the planet and its inhabitants from catastrophic conflicts. Countries around the world, especially those of the Global South, in cooperation with European partners, must work to establish binding international rules governing the use of AI technologies in warfare. At the same time, states should enact domestic legislation to regulate the use of AI in both civilian and military domains, ensuring a balance between innovation and human safety, limiting the militarisation of AI, and reducing the reliance on violent tools in pursuit of a more secure world.