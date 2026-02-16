ByteDance is pivoting from simple chatbots to the 'Agent era'
As the global AI race heats up, China’s tech giant ByteDance has unveiled Doubao 2.0, a major upgrade to the country’s most widely used AI app. The company announced the launch on Saturday, February 14, a date clearly chosen for its strategic weight.
With the Lunar New Year, China’s peak season for 'screen time' and digital buzz, beginning on Sunday, ByteDance is leading a frantic charge among domestic firms to capture the attention of hundreds of millions of people traveling for family reunions. Like its rival Alibaba, which recently launched a 3-billion-yuan subsidy campaign for its Qwen app, ByteDance was caught off-guard by DeepSeek’s meteoric rise during the same holiday window last year.
That 'DeepSeek shock' of 2025 proved that a lean Chinese startup could rival OpenAI at a fraction of the cost, rattling both Silicon Valley and international investors. By launching Doubao 2.0 ahead of a highly anticipated new release from DeepSeek, ByteDance appears to be signaling its intent to dominate the "Agent Era" and avoid being sidelined again, according to Reuters.
Adding to the momentum is the company’s new video-generation model, Seedance 2.0. After going viral on Weibo, it crossed over to Western audiences, even drawing a succinct edorsement on X from Elon Musk: "It's happening fast." The praise has immediately fueled comparisons to the breakout moment that defined China's AI progress just one year ago.
ByteDance is pivoting from simple chatbots to the 'Agent era' with the launch of Doubao 2.0. Developed by the Seed research team and powered by the Volcano Engine API, this next-generation model focuses on long-chain reasoning and autonomous task completion. Rather than just answering questions, Doubao 2.0 is designed to execute complex, multi-step real-world workflows.
According to ByteDance, the Pro version matches the capabilities of leading global models:
Benchmarks: Competes directly with OpenAI’s GPT-5.2 and Google’s Gemini 3 Pro.
Specialisation: Optimised for long-chain logic and high-level inference.
The most disruptive element of the launch is the pricing. ByteDance is offering this top-tier intelligence at roughly one-tenth (10 per cent) of the cost of its Western rivals.
Why this is important: As AI moves into the "Agent Era," complex tasks require massive 'tokens' (units of processed data) to complete multi-step generations. By slashing prices, ByteDance might have just made it financially viable for companies to scale high-volume, automated labour without the skyrocketing costs typically associated with advanced AI, though this still remains to be seen.
Doubao already dominates China’s AI chatbot space.
155 million weekly active users, according to QuestMobile
170 million monthly active users as of October 2025
Overseas version “Dola” reportedly crossed 10 million daily active users by the end of 2025
For context, DeepSeek sits at 81.6 million weekly users. However, competition is tightening fast.
Last Spring Festival, DeepSeek stunned Silicon Valley and global investors. The model reportedly rivaled the best from OpenAI, at a fraction of the cost. The moment shifted perceptions about China’s AI capabilities overnight.
The startup was launched by Liang Wenfeng, who also leads the AI-focused quantitative hedge fund High-Flyer.
From the start, DeepSeek focused on building open-source AI models, and that strategy paid off. When its mobile app launched in early January, it quickly climbed to the top of the US iPhone download charts, surprising many in the industry.
What sets DeepSeek apart from rivals such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT is how it responds. Instead of delivering a straight answer, the app walks users through its reasoning before presenting the final output, a feature that has drawn both curiosity and praise.
The Lunar New Year has triggered a massive spending spree to win over the hundreds of millions of people traveling home:
The Defensive strike: Doubao 2.0 was launched specifically to prevent a repeat of 2025, when DeepSeek stole the holiday spotlight. To cement this, Doubao is the primary partner for the 2026 Spring Festival Gala, giving away 100,000 gifts and cash red packets.
Alibaba: On February 6, Alibaba poured 3 billion yuan ($400 million) into a coupon campaign for its Qwen AI app. This allows users to buy food and drinks directly within the chatbot, causing Qwen's DAUs to skyrocket from 7 million to 58 million in a single week, according to Reuters.
Tencent’s Entry: Tencent has matched the heat, committing 1 billion yuan in incentives for its Yuanbao platform (currently at 20.8 million WAUs) to integrate deeper into the WeChat ecosystem, according to People’s Daily (Xinhua), TechNode,