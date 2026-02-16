With the Lunar New Year, China’s peak season for 'screen time' and digital buzz, beginning on Sunday, ByteDance is leading a frantic charge among domestic firms to capture the attention of hundreds of millions of people traveling for family reunions. Like its rival Alibaba, which recently launched a 3-billion-yuan subsidy campaign for its Qwen app, ByteDance was caught off-guard by DeepSeek’s meteoric rise during the same holiday window last year.