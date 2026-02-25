Aston Martin to cut 20% of workforce, sell F1 branding rights amid tariff hit

Dubai: Aston Martin Lagonda said on Wednesday it will cut up to 20% of its workforce and has agreed to sell the branding rights to its Formula One team, as the British luxury carmaker grapples with mounting losses, US import tariffs and weak demand in China.

Aston Martin has sought to shore up capital throughout the year, including a $162 million injection from Stroll and a deal in March to sell part of its stake in the Formula One team.

The deal requires shareholder approval as a related-party transaction involving chairman Lawrence Stroll, who indirectly controls AMR GP. Shareholders representing about 54% of the company, including Yew Tree Consortium, Geely and Mercedes-Benz, have given binding commitments to vote in favour.

Separately, Aston Martin last week struck a £50 million ($67.3 million) deal to sell the perpetual naming rights of the Aston Martin Formula One team to AMR GP Holdings, which operates the team. The company said the transaction would strengthen its liquidity position.

The job cuts, affecting about 600 roles from a workforce of roughly 3,000, are expected to deliver annualised cost savings of around £40 million ($54 million). The reductions include a 5% cut announced last year. The company did not give a precise timeline but said most of the savings would be realised in 2025.

It warned that uncertainty over further US tariffs, potential changes to China’s luxury car tax regime and reliance on global suppliers continued to weigh on the outlook.

Aston Martin limited shipments to the United States in April and May while awaiting a trade agreement between London and Washington. Exports resumed in June after tariffs on UK-made cars were reduced to 10% from 27.5%, subject to an annual cap of 100,000 vehicles.

The carmaker said its net loss widened 52% last year to £493.2 million ($667 million), while operating losses reached £259.2 million. The company continues to face high debt of £1.38 billion and ongoing cash strain.

The company expects further cash outflows in 2026 but forecast a “material improvement” in financial performance, supported by cost reductions and around 500 planned deliveries of its Valhalla hybrid supercar.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.