GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

Aston Martin to cut 20% of workforce, sell F1 branding rights amid tariff hit

UK carmaker cuts 600 jobs and monetises Formula One name as losses deepen

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Aston Martin to cut 20% of workforce, sell F1 branding rights amid tariff hit

Dubai: Aston Martin Lagonda said on Wednesday it will cut up to 20% of its workforce and has agreed to sell the branding rights to its Formula One team, as the British luxury carmaker grapples with mounting losses, US import tariffs and weak demand in China.

The job cuts, affecting about 600 roles from a workforce of roughly 3,000, are expected to deliver annualised cost savings of around £40 million ($54 million). The reductions include a 5% cut announced last year. The company did not give a precise timeline but said most of the savings would be realised in 2025.

F1 branding deal for liquidity

Separately, Aston Martin last week struck a £50 million ($67.3 million) deal to sell the perpetual naming rights of the Aston Martin Formula One team to AMR GP Holdings, which operates the team. The company said the transaction would strengthen its liquidity position.

The deal requires shareholder approval as a related-party transaction involving chairman Lawrence Stroll, who indirectly controls AMR GP. Shareholders representing about 54% of the company, including Yew Tree Consortium, Geely and Mercedes-Benz, have given binding commitments to vote in favour.

Aston Martin has sought to shore up capital throughout the year, including a $162 million injection from Stroll and a deal in March to sell part of its stake in the Formula One team.

Losses widen as tariffs bite

The carmaker said its net loss widened 52% last year to £493.2 million ($667 million), while operating losses reached £259.2 million. The company continues to face high debt of £1.38 billion and ongoing cash strain.

Chief executive Adrian Hallmark said the global luxury automotive market faced severe disruption from geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic pressure, pointing to higher tariffs in the United States and China.

Automakers have been among the sectors most affected by US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, aimed at encouraging domestic vehicle production.

US, China trade uncertainty

Aston Martin limited shipments to the United States in April and May while awaiting a trade agreement between London and Washington. Exports resumed in June after tariffs on UK-made cars were reduced to 10% from 27.5%, subject to an annual cap of 100,000 vehicles.

The company said demand in China remained “extremely subdued”, reflecting broader weakness across the ultra-luxury segment in the world’s largest auto market.

It warned that uncertainty over further US tariffs, potential changes to China’s luxury car tax regime and reliance on global suppliers continued to weigh on the outlook.

Spending cuts, 2026 outlook

Aston Martin has trimmed its five-year capital expenditure plan to £1.7 billion from £2 billion by delaying some electric vehicle investments.

The company expects further cash outflows in 2026 but forecast a “material improvement” in financial performance, supported by cost reductions and around 500 planned deliveries of its Valhalla hybrid supercar.

Shares rose nearly 5% in early London trading, ending a nine-session losing streak.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

China confirms visa-free access for Canada, UK visitors

China confirms visa-free access for Canada, UK visitors

1m read
A sign featuring the AstraZeneca Plc logo stands at the company's DaVinci building at the Melbourn Science Park in Cambridge, UK.

AstraZeneca announces $15b investment in China

2m read
China's President Xi Jinping (R) and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer shake hands before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on January 29, 2026.

UK travellers to get visa-free entry to China

4m read
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer is welcomed upon his arrival at an airport in Beijing on January 28, 2026.

British PM Starmer meets Xi in Beijing

4m read