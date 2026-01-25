Pakistan’s trade deficit with neighbouring countries surges 44%

In the first half of FY26, total exports to Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Iran, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives fell 18.56% to $1.965 billion, down from $2.413 billion in the same period last year. On the other hand, imports from these countries surged 24.76% to $9.648 billion, compared to $7.733 billion last year.