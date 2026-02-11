ADNOC L&S revenue jumps 41% to $5 billion in record year

Revenue up 41% as shipping rebound and Navig8 deal drive record year
Dubai: ADNOC Logistics and Services delivered record earnings in 2025. Revenue rose 41% year on year to $5.02 billion, while EBITDA increased 32% to $1.52 billion. Net profit climbed 14% to $863 million, reflecting stronger shipping performance and contributions from acquisitions. Operating free cash flow advanced 42% to $1.42 billion.
The board approved a dividend of $325 million for 2025, up about 20% from the previous year, with quarterly payouts and a commitment to 5% annual growth through 2030, subject to approvals.
Fourth-quarter momentum accelerated, with revenue up 35% year on year to $1.19 billion and EBITDA rising 39% to $391 million. Net profit gained 29% in the quarter to $232 million.
Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, Chief Executive of ADNOC L&S, said 2025 marked a defining period for the company. “ADNOC L&S grew across all segments, diversified into new verticals and accelerated its international expansion. With the acquisition of Navig8 we elevated ADNOC L&S from a regional powerhouse to global sector leadership.”
The $999 million acquisition of an 80% stake in Navig8 expanded the group’s global footprint to 19 cities and significantly increased exposure to international energy and commodity flows. The Shipping segment reported revenue growth of 122% to $2.13 billion, while EBITDA rose 56% to $619 million.
Integrated Logistics, the company’s largest division, generated $2.53 billion in revenue, up 11%, supported by high utilisation across offshore assets and progress on major energy projects. Services revenue increased 16% to $362 million.
A Value Efficiency Initiative launched in early 2025 delivered $119 million during the year, outperforming its target. Management has lifted the programme’s contribution target to an average of $90 million annually through 2030.
Inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index in November attracted more than $240 million in passive inflows and lifted average daily trading value to $19.7 million in the fourth quarter. A secondary placement earlier in the year increased the free float to 22%.
Management expects a mid-single digit reduction in revenue in 2026, driven solely by the scheduled completion of the G-Island EPC project. EBITDA and net income are projected to grow in the low to mid-single digits.
The company retains capacity to fund an additional $3 billion of growth beyond announced projects and targets a medium-term net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.0 to 2.5 times.
Subsequent to year-end, ADNOC L&S secured a $2 billion revolving credit facility from its parent, with an option to increase it by $600 million. It also sold a 2017-built VLCC for $111 million, generating a capital gain of $27 million and supporting fleet renewal plans.