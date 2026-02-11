GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

ADNOC L&S revenue jumps 41% to $5 billion in record year

Revenue up 41% as shipping rebound and Navig8 deal drive record year

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
ADNOC L&S has parked multiple new build orders with the Jiangnan Shipyard in China.
ADNOC L&S has parked multiple new build orders with the Jiangnan Shipyard in China.
Supplied

Dubai: ADNOC Logistics and Services delivered record earnings in 2025. Revenue rose 41% year on year to $5.02 billion, while EBITDA increased 32% to $1.52 billion. Net profit climbed 14% to $863 million, reflecting stronger shipping performance and contributions from acquisitions. Operating free cash flow advanced 42% to $1.42 billion.

The board approved a dividend of $325 million for 2025, up about 20% from the previous year, with quarterly payouts and a commitment to 5% annual growth through 2030, subject to approvals.

Shipping rebound lifts performance

Fourth-quarter momentum accelerated, with revenue up 35% year on year to $1.19 billion and EBITDA rising 39% to $391 million. Net profit gained 29% in the quarter to $232 million.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, Chief Executive of ADNOC L&S, said 2025 marked a defining period for the company. “ADNOC L&S grew across all segments, diversified into new verticals and accelerated its international expansion. With the acquisition of Navig8 we elevated ADNOC L&S from a regional powerhouse to global sector leadership.”

The $999 million acquisition of an 80% stake in Navig8 expanded the group’s global footprint to 19 cities and significantly increased exposure to international energy and commodity flows. The Shipping segment reported revenue growth of 122% to $2.13 billion, while EBITDA rose 56% to $619 million.

Integrated Logistics, the company’s largest division, generated $2.53 billion in revenue, up 11%, supported by high utilisation across offshore assets and progress on major energy projects. Services revenue increased 16% to $362 million.

Efficiency and capital discipline

A Value Efficiency Initiative launched in early 2025 delivered $119 million during the year, outperforming its target. Management has lifted the programme’s contribution target to an average of $90 million annually through 2030.

Inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index in November attracted more than $240 million in passive inflows and lifted average daily trading value to $19.7 million in the fourth quarter. A secondary placement earlier in the year increased the free float to 22%.

Guidance and balance sheet strength

Management expects a mid-single digit reduction in revenue in 2026, driven solely by the scheduled completion of the G-Island EPC project. EBITDA and net income are projected to grow in the low to mid-single digits.

The company retains capacity to fund an additional $3 billion of growth beyond announced projects and targets a medium-term net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.0 to 2.5 times.

Subsequent to year-end, ADNOC L&S secured a $2 billion revolving credit facility from its parent, with an option to increase it by $600 million. It also sold a 2017-built VLCC for $111 million, generating a capital gain of $27 million and supporting fleet renewal plans.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The company highlighted several strategic milestones achieved during the year. EMSTEEL announced a decarbonisation plan targeting a 40 per cent cut in emissions from its steel business

EMSTEEL revenue rises to Dh8.9b as demand strengthens

2m read
ADNOC Gas reported a record net profit of $5.2 billion for 2025, citing strong demand in the UAE market.

UAE's ADNOC Gas posts $5.2bn as local demand soars

3m read
Fuel volumes rose 4.5% to 15.7 billion litres over the year, driven by higher footfall and a growing service station network.

ADNOC Distribution net profit hits $761m in 2025

2m read
Pakistan’s trade deficit with nine neighbouring countries widened sharply by 44.42% to $7.683 billion in the first half of fiscal year 2025-2026. Photo of Karachi Port for illustrative purpose only.

Exports drop: Pakistan’s trade deficit grows by 44%

2m read