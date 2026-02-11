GOLD/FOREX
Adnoc's Fertiglobe posts $2.8b revenue in 2025 as EBITDA surpasses $1b

Results mark company’s first full year under majority ownership by ADNOC through XRG

Justin Varghese
Fertiglobe

Dubai: Fertiglobe reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, with revenue and profit rising sharply year-on-year.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, revenue reached $808 million, up 73% compared with the same period a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA increased 88% year-on-year to $297 million, while adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders rose 154% to $107 million.

For the full year, revenue climbed 41% to $2.8 billion. Adjusted EBITDA rose 57% to $1.02 billion, surpassing the $1 billion mark. Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders reached $325 million, an 87% increase year-on-year.

New ownership

Ahmed El-Hoshy, chief executive of Fertiglobe, said the results marked the company’s first full year under majority ownership by ADNOC through XRG.

He said the EBITDA growth reflected execution of the company’s Grow 2030 strategy, including efficiency improvements, record production levels at several lines in Algeria and at EFC-2, cost reductions and portfolio expansion.

El-Hoshy added that more than 40% of the company’s 2030 growth target had already been activated within a year, supported by asset optimisation and expansion into new markets and products.

Cost cutting

He said 99% of cost optimisation targets had been implemented and that 46% of planned reliability and energy efficiency gains under the Manufacturing Improvement Plan had been achieved. Fertiglobe also expanded its international footprint through selective investments, including the acquisition of Wengfu Australia.

The company said it had scaled up Diesel Exhaust Fluid and Automotive Grade Urea production in Egypt and the UAE, aimed at generating higher-margin and less seasonal revenue streams in the EU and UAE markets.

Fertiglobe’s board proposed second-half 2025 dividends of $135 million, equivalent to 6.1 fils per share. This brings total dividends for 2025 to $260 million. The company has also executed $74 million in share buybacks to date.

Total capital returned to shareholders in 2025 stands at $334 million, in line with the company’s policy of distributing excess free cash flow.

