In the fourth quarter of 2025, revenue reached $808 million, up 73% compared with the same period a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA increased 88% year-on-year to $297 million, while adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders rose 154% to $107 million.

El-Hoshy added that more than 40% of the company’s 2030 growth target had already been activated within a year, supported by asset optimisation and expansion into new markets and products.

He said the EBITDA growth reflected execution of the company’s Grow 2030 strategy, including efficiency improvements, record production levels at several lines in Algeria and at EFC-2, cost reductions and portfolio expansion.

Fertiglobe’s board proposed second-half 2025 dividends of $135 million, equivalent to 6.1 fils per share. This brings total dividends for 2025 to $260 million. The company has also executed $74 million in share buybacks to date.

The company said it had scaled up Diesel Exhaust Fluid and Automotive Grade Urea production in Egypt and the UAE, aimed at generating higher-margin and less seasonal revenue streams in the EU and UAE markets.

He said 99% of cost optimisation targets had been implemented and that 46% of planned reliability and energy efficiency gains under the Manufacturing Improvement Plan had been achieved. Fertiglobe also expanded its international footprint through selective investments, including the acquisition of Wengfu Australia.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.