EMSTEEL revenue rose to Dh8.9b in 2025 as demand strengthened

UAE's EMSTEEL posts 7% revenue growth, driven by construction demand
EMSTEEL has reported strong financial results for 2025, with revenue rising 7 per cent year-on-year to Dh8.9 billion, supported by steady demand in the UAE construction and infrastructure sectors.
The Abu Dhabi-based steel and building materials group also posted a 34 per cent rise in EBITDA to Dh1.2 billion, while net profit reached Dh481 million, up 23 per cent compared to the previous year.
The company said its performance was driven by higher sales volumes and improved efficiency across its operations. Total steel sales increased by 7 per cent, while finished steel sales rose 16 per cent to 3.3 million tonnes. Cement and clinker sales also grew 8 per cent to 3.5 million tonnes.
The Emirates Steel division contributed Dh8 billion in revenue, up 6 per cent year-on-year, and generated Dh1 billion in EBITDA, marking a 51 per cent increase. Meanwhile, the Emirates Cement division recorded Dh944 million in revenue, up 24 per cent, with EBITDA of Dh172 million.
By the end of December 2025, the group had strengthened its net cash position to Dh1.2 billion, compared to Dh337 million a year earlier.
In the fourth quarter alone, revenue stood at Dh2.5 billion, similar to the same period in 2024, while EBITDA rose 51 per cent to Dh372 million.
Alongside its financial results, the company highlighted several strategic milestones achieved during the year. EMSTEEL announced a decarbonisation plan targeting a 40 per cent cut in emissions from its steel business and a 30 per cent reduction from its cement unit by 2030, with a net-zero goal by 2050.
The group also launched a Dh625 million asset enhancement programme to expand production capabilities and develop higher-value steel products. In addition, it signed agreements to support cross-border transport of up to 4.2 million tonnes of raw materials annually from Oman to the UAE.
During the year, EMSTEEL introduced its TrueGreen sustainability identity and launched the region’s first hydrogen-based rebar for a net-zero mosque project in Abu Dhabi. It also became the first company in the MENA region to receive ResponsibleSteel certification.
Hamad Al Hammadi, Chairman of EMSTEEL, said the results reflect the strength of the UAE market and the group’s long-term strategy.
He said the company remains focused on supporting national industrial growth, strengthening supply chains and contributing to the country’s net-zero ambitions.
Group CEO Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi said 2025 was a defining year for EMSTEEL, with higher volumes, stronger profitability and progress in sustainability initiatives.
He added that the company will continue to focus on disciplined growth, innovation and low-carbon technologies while delivering value to shareholders and stakeholders.