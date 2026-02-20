US steel imports fall; India shipments jump

Canada remained the largest overall supplier to the US in 2025 at 4,524,000 net tonnes, though this marked a 31 per cent decline from 2024. Brazil followed with 4,126,000 net tonnes, down 8 per cent. Mexico supplied 2,823,000 net tonnes, down 19.7 per cent, and South Korea 2,662,000 net tonnes, down 5.3 per cent. Germany shipped 1,128,000 net tonnes, up 5 per cent.