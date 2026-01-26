Why cars from BMW, Mercedes and Volkswagen could soon cost less in India

Dubai: India is preparing to cut import tariffs on cars from the European Union, a move that would mark the country’s most significant opening of its tightly protected auto market and reshape pricing dynamics for buyers. The plan comes as New Delhi and Brussels close in on a long-awaited free trade agreement that could be announced as early as Tuesday, according to a Reuters report.

India and the EU are expected to announce the conclusion of negotiations on what has already been dubbed “the mother of all deals”. Once announced, the agreement would move to the finalisation and ratification stages.

The initial cut would apply to cars imported from the 27-nation EU bloc with an import price above 15,000 euros, sources briefed on the talks told Reuters. The government has agreed to reduce tariffs immediately on a capped number of vehicles, with further cuts phased in later.

Under the proposal, India would slash duties on a limited number of European-made cars to 40% from current levels that run as high as 110%. Over time, that rate would be reduced further to 10%, easing access to a market long criticised by global automakers for its steep barriers.

