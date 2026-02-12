The German carmaker said a mid-six-figure number of cars could be affected globally. The total figure has not been revealed. Sixteen models fitted with a starter produced between July 2020 and July 2022 are included in the campaign.

“Parts are available, and the repair is to be completed on the same day. Additionally, loaner cars are always available for customers during this technical campaign.”

“Customers are advised to visit the official BMW importer websites to check their vehicle identification number (VIN) and confirm if their vehicle is affected by this technical enhancement. Notified customers should also arrange an appointment with authorised BMW partners to have the starter motor replaced.”

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.