Repairs are free and can be completed the same day, with loaner cars available
Dubai: BMW owners in the UAE will be contacted as part of a worldwide recall after the carmaker identified a potential fire risk linked to the engine starter in certain vehicles.
The German carmaker said a mid-six-figure number of cars could be affected globally. The total figure has not been revealed. Sixteen models fitted with a starter produced between July 2020 and July 2022 are included in the campaign.
A BMW Middle East spokesperson confirmed to Gulf News that the Emirates is part of the global action. BMW has not disclosed how many vehicles in the UAE are affected.
“It’s a worldwide technical campaign. Customers will be contacted by official importer partners,” a BMW Middle East spokesman said.
Following customer complaints and inspections, BMW said excessive wear in an electromagnet inside the starter could lead to a short circuit. This may cause overheating and, in the worst case, a vehicle fire.
“BMW AG recommends that after starting the engine –- especially after remote engine start –- the vehicle should not be left unattended with the engine running,” the company said.
Industry publication kfz-betrieb first reported the recall.
The BMW Middle East spokesman said affected vehicles will be fixed at no cost to owners. “Yes, all repairs or replacements will be provided free of charge.”
The company added that parts are already available and most vehicles can be repaired the same day.
“Parts are available, and the repair is to be completed on the same day. Additionally, loaner cars are always available for customers during this technical campaign.”
Owners can also verify if their car is involved by checking the vehicle identification number on official BMW importer websites.
“Customers are advised to visit the official BMW importer websites to check their vehicle identification number (VIN) and confirm if their vehicle is affected by this technical enhancement. Notified customers should also arrange an appointment with authorised BMW partners to have the starter motor replaced.”
BMW said the latest recall is not expected to significantly affect its earnings.