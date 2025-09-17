Nissan recalls 1,661 Patrol vehicles in UAE over torque transfer defect

The campaign is being carried out by Arabian Automobiles, the official distributor of Nissan vehicles in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, and Al Masaood Automobiles, the Nissan dealer in Abu Dhabi, covering several models manufactured in Japan. Both companies will proactively contact affected customers, requesting them to bring their vehicles in for reprogramming of the transmission control unit and necessary corrective work—free of charge—under the company’s quality and customer service standards.