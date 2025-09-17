Nissan recalls 1,661 Patrol vehicles in UAE over torque transfer defect

The recall covers specific Nissan Patrol “Y63” model year 2025 vehicles
Nissan Motor Co., Japan, has announced the recall of certain vehicles from global markets due to a defect in the torque transfer control unit. In coordination with the Competition and Consumer Protection Department at the Ministry of Economy, Nissan dealers across the UAE have launched a safety recall campaign addressing the issue.
The recall covers specific Nissan Patrol “Y63” model year 2025 vehicles. It is expected to include 1,661 cars nationwide. The defect may occur when the driver presses the accelerator pedal in a certain way, potentially causing the driving force to drop to “zero” due to an incorrect torque transfer between the front and rear axles, resulting from inappropriate control software.
The campaign is being carried out by Arabian Automobiles, the official distributor of Nissan vehicles in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, and Al Masaood Automobiles, the Nissan dealer in Abu Dhabi, covering several models manufactured in Japan. Both companies will proactively contact affected customers, requesting them to bring their vehicles in for reprogramming of the transmission control unit and necessary corrective work—free of charge—under the company’s quality and customer service standards.
Separately, on September 2, the Saudi Ministry of Commerce announced the recall of 489 Nissan Patrol 2025 vehicles due to a programming defect in the transmission control unit. The flaw may lead to a loss of propulsion when the accelerator is pressed during driving, increasing the risk of accidents.
The Ministry urged owners of affected vehicles to contact their local dealer to carry out the free repair, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
A defect in the torque transfer control unit between the front and rear axles may cause a sudden loss of propulsion when pressing the accelerator pedal while driving, increasing the risk of accidents.
Owners are advised to verify whether their vehicle identification numbers (VINs) are included in the recall campaign via the website: Recalls.sa, and to contact Petromin Nissan for free repairs. Using the VIN, owners can confirm if their Nissan Patrol is part of the ongoing recall campaign.
