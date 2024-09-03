Dubai: The all-new Nissan Patrol – some would say the most popular SUV in the UAE – will be ready for delivery to their new owners starting November. This is the seventh generation of the model, with Nissan having sold more than 2 million of these worldwide. The previous generation version was launched in 2010.

The latest model, which features extensive makeovers on the outside and in the interior, had its global launch today in the UAE, with the top brass from Nissan in attendance. The anticipation of how different the latest avatar of the Patrol will be had been building up in the weeks leading up to this day. (The current generation of Patrol models have prices starting from Dh210,000.)

Image Credit: Supplied

Initial bookings for the new one are nothing short of a wave, say the local dealer, and there are no surprises there.

While delivering more power, the new model also does it bit to be In keeping with the times through increased fuel efficiency parameters, according to a top official with Nissan Middle East.

“We have gone for completely new design cues, making sure it embraces the best aerodynamics available,” said Thierry Sabbagh, Managing Director of Nissan M.E. “That helps in getting more power out of the vehicle.

“We have a completely new adaptive air suspension, which will create improved fuel efficiency for the highways. And for the interior, we have brought in a complete advancement in infotainment, with a 28-inch screen.”

There are two new powertrains, one of which is a 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo, promising 425hp and 700nm of torque. “This is a 7 per cent increase in power and 25 per cent boost to the torque,” said Sabbagh. “All that alongside a 24 per cent higher fuel efficiency.

Image Credit: Supplied

“Since 2010, when the previous all-new Patrol was introduced, the powertrain technology has had a great breakthrough. We wanted to ensure that the engines we put into the new Patrol are not just the latest, but the most powerful and have the best fuel efficiency.”

On when the new Patrol would come with the higher performance Nismo badge, Sabbagh preferred to not to mention any dates as such. But when the Nismo iteration does appear, chalk up another round of brisk demand for it.