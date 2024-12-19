Dubai: Tariffs for UAE’s electric vehicle owners using public charging points come into effect on January, with rates of Dh1.2 per kWh plus VAT for DC chargers and Dh0.7 per kWh when done on AC chargers.

The public EV charging tariffs in the UAE are standardized. The UAE had announced these rates in May. (Between then and January, public charging was provided free.)

By 2030, the network operated by UAEV – wholly owned by the UAE Government – will cover 1,000 chargers located at urban hubs, highways, and transit points within the UAE. “Key locations will span all emirates, ensuring accessibility for both inter-city and intra-city EV users alike,” said a statement.

“The implementation of standardized charging tariffs and the launch of innovative solutions like the UAEV app and 24/7 support reflect our ongoing commitment to enhancing the EV driver experience,”

Multiple entities have been tasked with the responsibility of building UAE’s EV public charging networks. This includes DEWA in Dubai, as well as a joint venture involving ADNOC Distribution.

Meanwhile, UAEV has also introduced a mobile app, providing users with details such as EV charging points in their vicinity, live status updates and easy payments.

There will also be a dedicated 24/7 call center to provide instant support and assistance.