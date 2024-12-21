Dubai: With the peak winter holiday season just days away, airfares to popular destinations are typically at their highest. However, UAE-based and international airlines are offering limited-time flash deals on flights to various destinations, making holiday travel more affordable for those planning last-minute vacations.

Abu Dhabi-based ultra-low-cost-carrier Wizz Air Abu Dhabi rolled out special holiday season fares starting as low as Dh99. The airline said travellers can save up to 40 per cent on tickets to the most popular destinations by choosing the ‘ticket-only fare’ option.

Moreover, the airline said it has added 40 per cent more seat capacity on its most popular routes for the winter season. “This allows passengers to take full advantage of these low fares with a convenient and tailored product throughout December and January,” the carrier said.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, “At the end of the year, we’re making it easier (for UAE travellers) to chase winter sun, celebrate with loved ones, or welcome the New Year in style at incredibly low fares.” Eidhagen said, “Also, 40 per cent more seat capacity has been added to our most popular destinations for this winter.”

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi flies to various destinations, including Alexandria, Almaty, Amman, Aqaba, Baku, Belgrade, and Cairo. It also operates flights to Kutaisi in Georgia, Male in Cyprus, and Madinah in Saudi Arabia.

Carriers are encouraging UAE residents to book flights before Christmas Eve. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Best deals before prices soar

regional and international airlines have launched flash promotions on December fares to entice travellersSeveral regional and international airlines have launched flash promotions on December fares to entice travellers before prices skyrocket on Christmas Eve. Dubai carrier flydubai has launched special Economy return fares to Langkawi or Penang in Malaysia for Dh1,875. The fares are valid for bookings from December 13 to 20 and travel between December 13 to March 31, 2025.

The airline has also rolled out special offers to destinations such as Alexandria (Dh1,070), Baku (Dh1,000), Belgrade (Dh1,660), Budapest (Dh2,250), and Krabi (Dh1,800) for New Year travel. flydubai also has special offers for Istanbul, Colombo, Krakow, Milan-Bergamo, and Pattaya, to name a few.

International airlines, including Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific and Turkish Airlines, have also rolled out special December offers. Cathay Pacific’s Big December sale allows travellers to save Dh400 per ticket. The sale period is until December 31 for travel until May 31, 2025.

Travellers departing from Dubai on Turkish Airlines are being offered a Dh 500 discount on one-way and return flights to Sydney, Seattle, Billund, Prague, Dubrovnik, Bodrum, and Denizli (Pamukkale). This offer is valid for bookings made until December 31, with travel dates available through November 30, 2025.

Airports Council International World forecasts global passenger traffic to increase by 10%, reaching 9.5 billion passengers in 2024. Image Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Cheaper fares to India?

Meanwhile, India’s youngest budget carrier, Akasa Air, launched a special Christmas sale offering discounts on fares across its domestic and international network. The airline is offering discounts of up to 25 per cent on the basic fare for flight bookings on international sectors and domestic airfares starting from Dh 64.7 (INR 1,499).

The carrier said in a statement that the sale is valid for ‘saver' and 'flexi' fares on bookings made between December 24 and December 26 for travel starting from January 7, 2025. The airline operates in five international cities, including Doha, Jeddah, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Kuwait City.