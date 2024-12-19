Dbai: Soaring airfares in India have ignited a social media uproar after a post exposed a ₹22,000 fare for a direct flight from Delhi to Kannur, spanning from the north to the south of the country. This has fuelled concerns about the rapid increase in airfares and the need for better regulation.

Dr. Shama Mohamed, a spokesperson for the Congress party, recently shared a post on X about the ₹22,000 flight from Delhi to Kannur, igniting a debate over soaring airfares.

In her post, she criticised the rising prices, noting that flying internationally to Dubai could be cheaper than domestic travel within India.

She shared a screenshot of the flight booking page, saying, "Ticket pricing of Indigo from Delhi to Kannur on the 21st. The direct flight costs ₹22,000! It is cheaper to go to Dubai! This is what monopoly does."

Airfare debate heats up on social media

Her post received mixed reactions. Many social media users agreed with her, pointing out that airfares have become unaffordable, especially for the middle class.

One user remarked, "When Air India was under government control, ticket prices were lower and luggage limits were higher. Now, flying within India is becoming too expensive."

Others noted that the high prices were due to peak travel season around Christmas and the less-connected destination, with one user stating, "Late bookings always incur premium pricing, especially during holiday seasons."