Dubai: Hold onto your hats, as the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a rough sea alert! The Arabian Gulf is set to see turbulent conditions, with Northwesterly winds howling at speeds of 40 km/hr, and waves reaching a mighty six feet. So, if you’re planning to take to the waters, be prepared for some wild swells, as this continues through until 6am, Friday.
As for tomorrow, get ready for a mix of clear skies and occasional clouds. It will be generally sunny, but don’t let those clouds catch you off guard—they’ll pop up here and there. By night and early Saturday, some inland areas might feel the heat of humidity, with a chance of fog or mist rolling in to dampen the morning. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the northwest at 10 to 20 km/h, but they’ll switch to southeasterly later, gaining a little strength with gusts reaching 35 km/h.
Sea conditions will be much calmer than today. The Arabian Gulf will ease into moderate to slight waves, while the Oman Sea will be tranquil with just a slight breeze to ripple the surface. Perfect for those seeking more peaceful waters.