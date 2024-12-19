As for tomorrow, get ready for a mix of clear skies and occasional clouds. It will be generally sunny, but don’t let those clouds catch you off guard—they’ll pop up here and there. By night and early Saturday, some inland areas might feel the heat of humidity, with a chance of fog or mist rolling in to dampen the morning. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the northwest at 10 to 20 km/h, but they’ll switch to southeasterly later, gaining a little strength with gusts reaching 35 km/h.