Abu Dhabi: The new Light and Peace Museum in Abu Dhabi will open to the public on Wednesday, offering free entry for a limited time, showing rare Islamic relics.

On Tuesday, the latest attraction, housed in the Dome of Peace at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, offered a first look to media.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre announced the opening of the Museum to the public on Wednesday.

The museum will be open daily from 9am to 10pm, with free entry for a limited time until admission fees are applied. More information about the museum in available on the Centre’s website (http://www.szgmc.gov.ae).

During the media briefing on Tuesday, Dr Yousef Abdullah Al Obaidly said: “The Light and Peace Museum is inspired by the vision of the UAE and its wise leadership in enriching the cultural landscape of the country and reviving the treasures of Islamic civilisation, known for its diversity and richness. This civilisation reflects eras of profound knowledge in science, exceptional craftsmanship, and creativity in arts and literature, while also showcasing the encouragement of science and the arts within Islamic culture.”

Some highlights

• A section of the Kaaba’s kiswa (20th century)

• The dinar of Abdul Malik ibn Marwan (77AH) — the first Islamic gold coin

• Gold-illuminated Quranic pages from the Blue Quran manuscript (9th-10th century CE),

• Akhbar Mecca, a 14th-century book on the history and heritage of Mecca,

• An Andalusian astrolabe (14th century CE)

• Personal items of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as well as other artistic, scientific, medical, and decorative works, including metal, wood, marble, and textile artefacts.

To ensure its message reaches a broad audience, the museum offers its content in seven languages: Arabic, English, Chinese, Spanish, French, Russian, and Hindi. Visitors can activate these languages through digital screens integrated into the museum’s cultural experiences.

Dome of Peace

The museum is located within the Dome of Peace, a new cultural destination in Abu Dhabi at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre. The dome encompasses various cultural activities, including a specialised library on Islamic civilisation and arts, a theatre hosting religious, national, cultural, and community events, and the immersive and inspiring Dhiya experience, which uses 360-degree technology to present the mosque’s cultural message.

Museum sections

The museum takes its visitors on a journey through five narrative and experiential spaces. Each section transitions to the next.

The Values of Tolerance – The Light Within

This section aims to highlight the messages of tolerance and coexistence in the UAE, deeply rooted in the region since the earliest human settlements thousands of years ago. These values were firmly established by the vision and wisdom of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, becoming a guiding principle for the UAE’s present and future.

Sanctity and Worship – The Three Mosques

This section celebrates the three sacred mosques: Al-Masjid Al-Haram, Al-Masjid Al-Nabawi, and Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa. Visitors are offered the opportunity to explore their architectural elements and social roles through interactive technologies, displays, and precious artefacts. Additionally, films and audiovisual effects transport visitors on a journey through time and space.

Beauty and Mastery – The Spirit of Creativity

This section reflects the rich scientific and cultural contributions of Islamic civilisations over the centuries. Exhibits include intricate calligraphy and decorations on buildings, handcrafted artefacts, scientific, literary, and historical manuscripts, gilded Quranic pages, textiles, and more. The section also features contemporary artworks by Emirati and international artists.

Tolerance and Openness

Visitors to this section explore the concept of tolerance embodied in the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Inspired by the vision of Sheikh Zayed, the mosque reflects his dedication to promoting tolerance in the UAE. The section offers insights into the mosque’s unique architecture, its founder’s role in fostering coexistence, and the strong bond among the mosque’s community.

Unity and Coexistence

Drawing inspiration from the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque’s aesthetics, this section highlights its message of unity and coexistence. One of the mosque’s most prominent design features, the floral patterns inspired by diverse cultures around the world, is presented through a captivating artistic framework.