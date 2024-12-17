Invest in appreciating assets

Focus on buying assets that increase in value, such as real estate. A home, unlike a car, typically appreciates over time, building equity that contributes to your wealth.

Homeownership advances your goal

While renting may seem easier, buying a home helps you build equity. If you plan to stay in one place for a while, putting a down payment on a property can be a solid investment.

Stocks: Buy low, grow high

Stocks are a tool to grow wealth fast. Buying during market dips can yield significant returns over time. Focus on growth stocks, especially those with strong sales and profit growth, to maximise your chances of hitting the million mark. Set thresholds for buying on dips, but remember, this strategy is for long-term gains, not short-term profits.

By making thoughtful decisions and investing wisely, you can turn your financial situation around and move closer to achieving your millionaire dreams.